PBA Group of Companies and headversity to sponsor Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda at the 2022 Winter Olympics

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBA Group of Companies (PBA Group), a full-spectrum real estate company and headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health training technology for employers, are proud to announce the co-sponsorship of alpine skier Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda and his 2022 Winter Olympics journey.



Born in Fort McMurray, AB, Abeda is Eritrean-Canadian, representing Eritrea at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. He is also a software developer and university student, double majoring in computer science and business at the University of Lethbridge. Having faced racism and its emotional impact throughout his athletic career, Abeda is an advocate for diversity in sport and the importance of mental health. PBA Group and headversity's sponsorship will support Abeda as he looks to build on his result from the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

The two organizations, having collaborated since headversity's inception, are passionate about strengthening the community, while creating awareness and support for mental health. PBA Group has a deep connection to sports and is proud to support young athletes in sport and in business.

"With several members of the PBA Group team having competed in athletics at an elite level, we recognize the powerful impact of sport within the community," said Patricia Phillips, CEO of PBA Group of Companies. "Elite athletes continuously demonstrate dedication, focus and self-discipline, but it's becoming increasingly important that they advocate for their mental health, too. Shannon is a shining example of this. At PBA Group, we connect people and make space for dreams, and we are incredibly proud to support Shannon as he goes for his dream at the 2022 Winter Olympics."

"Resilience is a skillset that many athletes inherently possess, but Shannon's journey and perseverance in getting to Beijing really resonated with us," said Dr. Ryan Todd, CEO of headversity. "We felt like his story personified resilience and represented what we stand for, so we're proud to be in Shannon's corner during these games and to add another great Resilience Ambassador to the headversity family."

"At a time where I was struggling financially to figure out how to get to the games, this sponsorship means a lot," said Abeda. "Especially working with two organizations that value mental health. As an athlete every day is a new journey, so it's important to take each day in stride, ask for help when I'm struggling, and to not have too much pride. In Beijing, I hope to inspire future generations of athletes of colour to join winter sports."

When asked how he cares for his mental health, Abeda says, "Making sure to eat, sleep and take care of my physical needs; journaling and meditation during times of stress; therapy; and relying on friends and family when I need help."

