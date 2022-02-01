STEVE BURNS NAMED CHIEF PUBLIC POLICY OFFICER FOR SAN MANUEL BAND OF MISSION INDIANS

Highland, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today the appointment of Steve Burns as Chief Public Policy Officer. Steve will be responsible for leading and implementing the Tribe's public policy strategy on federal and state legislation and regulation as well as issues management, including statewide ballot initiatives, land use and policy implications of future acquisitions for the Tribe.

"Steve is joining San Manuel at a time of exceptional growth and opportunities for the Tribe," said Rikki Tanenbaum, Chief Operating Officer for the Tribe. "He brings a deep background in both federal and state government relations, as well as many years in policy development and campaign management. His experience will help advance the Tribe's interests into the future."

Burns joins San Manuel from Mercury Public Affairs (now Actum) where he oversaw public affairs counseling and crisis issues management. Prior to this role, Burns served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Burson Cohn & Wolfe (formerly Burson-Marsteller) and held multiple roles with the Chevron Corporation, including leading Chevron's Sacramento State Government Affairs office.

Burns' office will be located in Sacramento, CA.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians:

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the City of Highland, California. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel Reservation was established in 1891 when the Tribe was recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. As an indigenous community, the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa' (Serrano word meaning "to act on one's beliefs") through partnerships with charitable organizations. San Manuel has drawn upon its history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct its philanthropic giving to the local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov

