Joe Italiano's Maplewood Ranks as Top Place to Eat

MOORESTOWN-LENOLA, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, New Jersey 101.5 celebrity Steve Trevelise asked his followers what their favorite Italian restaurants were. To nobody's surprise, his roughly 4,700 Facebook and Twitter followers said Joe Italiano's Maplewood was one of their most highly regarded.
Posing the simple question, "If I gave you a piece of fresh Italian bread and allowed you to dip it into a pot of red gravy from any restaurant in Central Jersey, which would you choose?" followers were asked to contact Mr. Travelise with their answers. Joe Italiano's red sauce (aka "gravy"), which is unique to Maplewood, was one of the favorites.
"There is nothing better than people telling each other what their favorite restaurants are," said Justin Italiano, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood. "We are one big happy family here at the restaurant, and we are thrilled to have been ranked one of the Top Places to Eat."
Joe Italiano's Maplewood has won numerous awards for its unrivaled authentic Italian cuisine. Additionally, in 2021 they won two of the Hammonton Gazette's Hammy Awards, one for the Best Sauce and one for Best Italian Restaurant. Prior to that, they won the 2019 Best Italian Restaurant Silver Award from The Press in Atlantic City.
As South Jersey's favorite family-owned Italian restaurant, Maplewood is renowned for its classics that include chicken and veal parmigiana, freshly made pasta with classic Maplewood meatballs in their famous red sauce (gravy), quintessential spaghetti and crab, ravioli like your Italian grandmother makes and, not least, Joe's Special, a signature dish full of fresh local seafood.
"While our red gravy was the favorite in this poll, we added our own white sauce to seafood and pasta dishes that is also quite popular," said Chris Curry, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood.
And while the "family" at Joe Italiano's Maplewood shares lots of homemade food, that isn't all they share. To spread the joy and sense of family they see every day in the restaurant, they recently donated over $1,000 worth of holiday gifts for children in need to the Center for Family Services.
About Joe Italiano's Maplewood: The Legendary Maplewood was founded in 1945 by Joe Italiano Sr. father of the legendary Joe Italiano Jr., a U.S. Navy Veteran who brought the art of Italian home cooking to the Maplewood. He endeared himself to the community and established a legacy offering authentic Italian cuisine, freshly made pasta, and signature seafood creations. Joe Italiano's Maplewood is an award-winning restaurant located in the Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ, 08057. https://joesmaplewood.com/joe-italiano-maplewood-moorestown/ - email: hello@joesmaplewood.com - Tel: 856.242.2851
Monday-Closed
Tuesday-Thursday 11-9 p.m.
Friday 11-10 p.m.
Saturday 12-10 p.m.
Sunday 12-8 p.m.
*Business hours may vary due to the circumstances of the pandemic
*Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4-7 p.m.
*Live Music: Wednesday- Saturday 6-9 p.m.
Press Contact: www.tpdmarketing.com - info@tpdmarketing.com
Related Images
Image 1: logo
logo
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.