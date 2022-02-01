Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes 25 New Partners

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has named 25 new partners.

"This new class of partners truly embodies CRI's foundational principles of tailored client service, respect for all, and unyielding integrity, which to us, are assets as valuable as their extensive subject matter expertise, leadership capabilities, and dedication to the profession," stated Bill Carr, CRI chairman and managing partner. "I think I speak for all leadership when I say that we are incredibly proud of each of these new partners for reaching this major career milestone. They are a much-appreciated addition to the future-focused and results-driven firm we are continuously building, and our clients of tomorrow, as well as our profession, are in good hands with this group."

New Partners from Atlanta, Georgia:

Jonathan Habif, CPA, provides tax compliance and consulting services to closely held businesses, private equity ventures, and their owners. He focuses primarily on service providers, medical practices, and real estate clients (mixed-use, multifamily, and retail across multiple states) that range from small, family-owned properties to large institutional clients. Jonathan strives to forge strong relationships with his clients so they know that they can trust his advice in multiple facets beyond just tax compliance and consulting. He is extremely organized and proactively plans for his clients in case he needs to connect them with other professionals who can serve their needs.

Melissa Wilczek, CPA, works with small- to midsize not-for-profit organizations in the metropolitan Atlanta area where she provides audits, reviews, and compilation services. She truly values the trust that her clients bestow in her to ensure that their needs are taken care of and that they know they are in good hands. Melissa is always looking to help those not-for-profit organizations, and she strives to truly make a difference for them in their journeys.

Tiffany Orr, CPA, works with nonprofit and church clients, providing them with annual financial statement audits and preparation of annual tax returns. In addition to nonprofits, she provides tax preparation, attestation, and tax planning services to small privately held businesses with one to two owners. Tiffany's clients enjoy working with her because of her great attitude, attention to detail, and passion for helping each client meet their goals.

New Partner from Dallas, Texas:

Wendy Bass, CPA, provides tax services to individuals and business owners in a wide range of industries. She also has a wealth of experience representing clients before the IRS and state authorities. Wendy's accessibility and quick response time enable her to proudly provide the highest quality of service to her clients.

New Partner from Destin, Florida:

Chad Branson, CPA, CITP, CAM, performs financial statement audits and reviews for a wide variety of clients ranging from governments, not-for-profits, construction, manufacturing, and community associations. His goal with each client is to provide excellent communication and accessibility throughout each engagement. Chad strives to provide accurate and detailed consulting on ever-evolving accounting changes when needed.

New Partner from Enterprise, Alabama:

Tyler Dunaway, CPA, CITP, provides audit and consulting services to local governments, including municipalities, education agencies, and counties. He also services the employee benefit plans industry by providing external audit services to a variety of plans. With his high level of communication and focus on building personal relationships, it's no secret that his clients love working with him. Tyler strives to provide timely and relevant information to help clients during audits and in their day-to-day operations.

New Partners from High Point, North Carolina

Addison Maille, JD, CPA, works with business owners and their families to help them grow their business, minimize the tax impact of their current operations, and assist them in planning for the future transition of their businesses in the most tax-efficient manner. With his strong legal background, Addison retains a deep knowledge of trust administration and estate planning. His ability to problem-solve coupled with unmatched communication provides his clients with an elite level of success.

Sunshine Cappara, CPA, works with business owners in industries such as manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, and construction. She also specializes in employee benefit plan audits as well as providing accounting and tax services. Sunshine's clients enjoy working with her because she works closely with them to provide innovative solutions and create an organized plan that encompasses their needs.

New Partners from Houston, Texas:

Charleston Mitchell, CPA, is best known for rendering vital tax compliance and consultation services that contribute to the overall tax liability minimization strategies of small- to medium-sized business enterprises and high net worth individuals. He is always seeking new solutions for how he can resolve tax-related issues for his clients and provide them with the most innovative solutions. Charleston enjoys collaborating with his clients and adding value where he can. His goal is to maintain the highest level of unwavering credibility and help people sustain the financial health of their organizations or personal situations.

Zoheeb Ali, CPA, serves small- to medium-sized businesses in commercial and residential real estate, manufacturing, and food processing industries. In addition, he provides his clients with individual income tax services, trusts and gift tax returns, tax planning, and consulting services. Zoheeb's exceptional service and ability to understand a client's needs allow him to create impactful and trusting client relationships.

New Partner from Jackson, Mississippi

Julia Jesuit, CPA, FHFMA, provides reimbursement services to hospitals, rural health clinics, home health agencies, hospices, and skilled nursing facilities. She specializes in cost reporting services, Medicaid eligibility studies for Medicare DSH/LIP purposes, Medicare bad debt review and analysis, assistance with Medicare worksheet S-10 analysis, and auditor reviews. Julia strives to always provide top-tier communication and service to each and every one of her clients.

New Partner from Jacksonville, Florida:

David Murray, CPA, works closely with small- to medium-sized businesses in real estate development, construction, law firms, and retail industries. Traditionally, he provides them with tax planning consultation and tax compliance services. David's clients enjoy working with him because of his easy-going personality and willingness to stay in constant communication. He is a former teacher and often uses this experience to take high-level and complex issues and explain them in layman's terms.

New Partner from Melbourne, Florida:

Lindsay Aviles, CPA, primarily works on local government audits, ranging from small towns and districts to large cities in central Florida, as well a few not-for-profits. She also works on employee benefit plan audits, small compilation engagements, and consulting engagements involving GASB 87. Lindsay enjoys getting to know her clients and working on their audits year after year. By serving local entities, she feels as though she is directly contributing to her community. Communication is a top priority for Lindsay and she always makes a point to help her clients identify potential issues and find solutions for the best way to move forward.

New Partners from Mobile, Alabama

Katie McKenzie, CPA, CVA, works with small- to medium-sized businesses in numerous industries. However, her primary focus tends to lean towards real estate and construction. She also provides tax preparation, financial statement preparation, and audit services to her clients. Katie's high level of organization and communication enables her to build strong relationships with her clients.

Patty McGill, CPA, is best known for providing tax compliance, planning, and attest services for various industries. Her focus, however, lends itself to mainly serving construction and professional service entities. Patty's clients enjoy working alongside her because of her high level of commitment and desire to go above and beyond their expectations with a positive attitude.

New Partner from Nashville, Tennessee:

Dana Hannah, CPA, has an extensive background with large multi-state clients in manufacturing, hospitality, and professional services industries as well as high net worth individuals. She also provides tax compliance and personalized consulting to meet the needs of her clients. Dana's considerable knowledge of the ever-changing tax code enables her to provide exemplary service to her clients and strategic planning for their respective situations.

New Partners from New Orleans, Louisiana:

Julie Stymest, CPA, serves individuals, small- to medium-sized construction, multi-state businesses, and fiduciaries. She primarily provides tax planning, compliance, and accounting in the areas of individual, trust, estate, and gift tax. Julie's clients enjoy working with her because she strives to provide quality service and has become a trusted advisor for each of them.

Missy Duhon, CPA, traditionally works with non-profits, closely held small businesses, and the individuals associated with them. She is always an active listener when it comes to assisting her clients and she has a strong desire to help them succeed no matter what. Missy's willingness to listen has helped her maintain a strong rapport with all of her different clients throughout the years.

New Partner from Orlando, Florida:

Heather Mosier, CPA, CFE, works with medium to large not-for-profits, governmental agencies, single audits, and employee benefit plans. With these engagements, she manages and oversees a team to conduct audits, reviews, and compilations. It is Heather's goal to always work closely with her clients to ensure that their deadlines are met. She strives to develop wholehearted relationships and clearly communicate in order to meet and exceed their expectations and determine where efficiencies can be made.

New Partner from Tallahassee, Florida:

Jeannine Busch, CPA, CFE, is highly skilled in federal and state not-for-profit single audits under Uniform Guidance and Chapter 10.650 Rules of the Auditor General of the State of Florida. She also provides forensic accounting services and comprehensive grant management consulting services to state agencies. Jeannine has become a welcomed face with her clients because she values every one of them individually and strives to always provide them with quality services in a timely manner.

New Partners from Tampa Bay, Florida:

John Brielmaier III, CPA, CISA, CITP, provides auditing and consulting services to local governments, nonprofits, and small-to-large commercial entities. For these industries, he is best known for providing audit and compilation services, Agreed Upon Procedures (AUPs), and direct examinations. John's goal is to effectively communicate with each of his clients and continually serve as a resource to ensure smooth and timely audit performance.

Ryan Hayden, CPA, CVA, is a trusted advisor to his clients in the Tampa Bay area. He provides tax planning, compliance, consulting, and business valuation services. While he often serves individuals and closely held businesses, his predominant focus is estate and trust tax matters. Ryan is also highly knowledgeable in state and local tax and has represented numerous clients during examinations before state and local agencies. His clients appreciate his desire to get to know them and admire his ability to listen first and then proactively communicate to provide solutions for their needs.

New Partners from CRI Corporate:

Brandy Miller has served in various accounting capacities in different industries and sectors throughout the entirety of her career. In the past, she led the charge in developing CRI's revenue management processes and continues to carve out various reporting models, allowing for a more focused view of many of the firm's KPIs. Although she does not serve any external clients of her own, Brandy is a vital part of CRI's corporate accounting division and works primarily with predictive analytics, revenue management, and practice management development.

Brian Rauch, CPA, works closely with each of CRI's family of companies providing financial and accounting management, including budgeting, periodic internal and external reporting, compliance, and day-to-day financial management. He prides himself on his years of previous accounting experience as well as his prior industry experience. While he does not serve any external clients of his own, Brian's organizational skills and ability to provide thorough financial assistance has allowed him to successfully meet the wide range of needs that are required by the firm's eight portfolio companies.

Anthony Stevens works on the corporate side of CRI managing many of the firm's information technology staff. He handles all IT procurement—including equipment, hardware, and software—as well as negotiating contracts with external software vendors. Anthony's breadth of experience throughout the tenure of his career has allowed him to excel in his position and create new processes for more efficient management of the firm's IT infrastructure. He is a people person at heart and strives to always develop strong relationships with his staff. Anthony chooses to lead by example and is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done and do it well.

New Partner from Level Four:

Luke Britt, CEPA, RICP, serves as the Practice Director of Advanced Planning for Level Four, CRI's wealth management group. He helps to solve complex financial planning issues for successful business owners, executives, and families by coordinating with their existing advisory team to design tailored strategies that achieve their desired outcome. Luke traditionally works in areas like estate planning, business exit and transition planning, executive benefits and employee retention, tax planning, life insurance, and retirement. He is proud to provide advice to his clients on complex planning issues without the obligation of purchasing services.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

