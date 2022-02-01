SVN® Expands Presence in Tennessee With the Addition of SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management

Boston, MA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Led by Managing Directors Tiffanie Robinson and Jill Allen, the commercial brokerage firm specializes in all asset classes including medical, industrial, retail, office, acquisition, and disposition. The firm also has a property management team that specializes in maintenance, accounting, leasing, and project management services for commercial, multifamily, and COA/HOA properties.

Robinson opened the doors to Second Story Real Estate Management in 2017. Now, with an experienced team of thirty employees representing buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants, the firm is backed by the powerful SVN brand. Harnessing SVN's extensive network, technologies and nationwide opportunities, Robinson and her team look forward to expanding their services far beyond Tennessee.

"We have always operated on a passion for the real estate industry and being stewards for our clients and our community," says Tiffanie Robinson, Managing Director, Founder, CEO and Principal Broker. "We are heavily focused on customer service and enhancing the experience for clients, owners and tenants of the properties we manage."

For the Chattanooga team, the desire to join SVN is rooted in the organization's unique culture and core values. "We believe that transparency, shared knowledge and collaboration are the keys to growth and success," said Robinson, "[SVN's] values serve as a strong foundation for the operations and mission of Second Story Real Estate Management. We are growth minded, because we know if we are growing, we are having greater impacts on the communities we serve."

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, "As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management has long been an impactful leader in the Chattanooga area and is a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in Chattanooga and beyond."

About SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management

SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management provides innovative solutions through customized service and the highest level of expertise. The firm offers commercial real estate services as well as property management solutions to serve as an all-in-one package for their clients. SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management is equipped to work with all multifamily and commercial communities from both property management and real estate perspectives. Visit www.secondstory.properties to learn more.



About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

