Announcing the World-Wide Launch of Canadian Hearing Services Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation

It is with great pleasure and pride that we announce the launch of Canadian Hearing Services Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation ("CHS Global Partnerships for R & I"), a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to advance evidence-based scientific study focused exclusively on advancing research and knowledge that will directly improve the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals around the world through its funding programs.

Hearing health is a foundational challenge, exacerbated by aging populations around the globe. According to the World Health Organization's 2021 World Report on Hearing, by 2050 approximately 2.5 billion people globally will be living with some degree of hearing loss, of whom at least 700 million will require rehabilitation services.

Amongst the measures suggested to address this challenge, the World Health Organization has noted that "relevant and impact-oriented research that supports implementation of integrated, people-centered ear and hearing care services across the life course" will be required.

In alignment with the international need for more research and evidence, CHS Global Partnerships for R & I is committed to its mission of acting as a catalyst in generating the expertise and resources that creates a positive and sustainable impact in the advancement of hearing health.

"The commitment of CHS Global Partnerships for R & I is to build an organization that connects breakthrough research to the innovators who can turn knowledge into tangible products and services," said Timothy Andradé, Board Chair for CHS Global Partnerships for R & I. "This will be accomplished by networking with, and facilitating partnerships between, researchers, academic institutions, governments, NGOs and incubators across the globe that will bring together the resources, expertise, commitment, and passion to create impactful change and advance the quality of life for people around the world."

"CHS Global Partnerships for R & I is well-positioned to be an internationally recognized and forward-thinking leader in the proactive development of networks of research and researchers committed to, and aligned with the advancement of hearing health and its social determinants," said Julia Dumanian, President and CEO of Canadian Hearing Services. "With more than eight decades of experience supporting the needs of the Deaf and hard of hearing communities in Canada, CHS is well positioned to play an instrumental role in bringing together hearing healthcare forces and innovators not only from across Canada, but from around the world."

In its first phase, CHS Global Partnerships for R & I will focus on advancing research in the following four priority areas:

• Hearing Health – prevention, identification, assessment, treatment and (re)habilitation of auditory and balance difficulties

• Hearing Science – research activities in the fields of acoustics, neuroscience, and psychology concerning perception of sound

• Deaf Studies – research activities in the fields of sociology, language, and inclusivity of Deaf individuals

• Quality of Life – research related to the impacts of being Deaf or hard of hearing as it pertains to an individual's ability to participate and enjoy life activities

CHS Global Partnerships for R & I will be inviting initial submissions for two-year research grants in April 2022 and will announce the successful recipients in December 2022.

About Canadian Hearing Services

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has been an industry-leading provider of professional services, products and education that empower people who are Deaf and hard of hearing to overcome barriers to participation. Canadian Hearing Services is the largest and only organization of its kind to achieve Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada. For more information about Canadian Hearing Services, visit CHS.ca or call 1-866-518-0000.

