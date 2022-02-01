NASDAQ: FCFS Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors with Losses over $150,000 in FirstCash, Inc. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in FirstCash, Inc. FCFS shares.
Investors who purchased in excess of $150,000 in shares of FirstCash, Inc. FCFS have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 15, 2022. Those NASDAQ: FCFS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On January 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against FirstCash, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order, that FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order, that FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order, and that as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed., and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Those who purchased shares of FirstCash, Inc. FCFS should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
