Health Investments Must Be Tied to Stronger Public Health Care

OTTAWA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With our public health systems facing a crisis point, Canada's unions are demanding that increases to federal health transfers must be tied to delivering better health care to Canadian families.
"We see dire shortages of health workers across the country. Long-term care residents and workers struggle while private owners extract large profits. Mental health care for people to access when they need help most. Families struggle to pay for needed medicine. People want their governments to now work together on practical solutions," said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. "With the future of our cherished public health system at stake, a no-strings-attached approach just doesn't cut it."
Bruske noted that whether it was Jason Kenney in Alberta, Doug Ford in Ontario, or recent governments in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Conservative governments have a pattern of cutting health care while spending more on tax giveaways to people who didn't need it.
"The simple reality is, handing out blank cheques to Conservative premiers won't fix nursing shortages, repair long-term care, provide better mental health services or implement pharmacare," said Bruske. "Provinces are facing a health funding crisis and the answer must include increased transfers. But we cannot afford for some provinces to take this money and use if for tax giveaways instead of stronger public health care."
Bruske added that after almost two years of COVID-19 straining our health care system, it is vital that governments learn the right lessons from the pandemic.
"The pandemic showed us the hard way how our health care system has been underfunded for years. It must be bolstered now to handle the next crisis," concluded Bruske. "Canada's unions will keep pushing for new investments to be tied to achieving real improvement to our public health care systems."
To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.