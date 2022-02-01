Konica Minolta Continues Long-standing Support for a Healthier, More Sustainable World

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) continues its focus on creating momentum and transforming key social issues for the betterment of society, despite the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through donations, fundraising and employee volunteerism, the company strives to contribute to a brighter, healthier and more prosperous future for all.

Konica Minolta partners with the 17 goals of the United Nations for Sustainable Development to support people, the planet and prosperity around the world with a plan for measurable action on a global basis. The current agenda targets 2030 to reach these goals, which are integrated and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental.

"At Konica Minolta, we remain focused on how we can continue momentum and transform key social issues in the U.S. and around the world – all while we help our customers with digital transformations to create value for people and more sustainable business processes," said Allison Kern, CSR & Internal Communications Manager. "As a global company of more than 40,000 employees, we're committed to a single purpose: to benefit our customers and our society at large."

Specific to the U.S., in 2021 the company and its employees continued their efforts to make a difference with local support for four important nonprofit organizations:

American Red Cross – Konica Minolta made a large donation in support of disaster relief this past fall.

National Kidney Foundation – As in 2020, Konica Minolta employees walked virtually to raise funds and awareness for the NKF, of whom the company is a long-time charity partner, this past November.

Blue Angels Foundation – The company and employees raised funds to support care for veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Feeding America – Konica Minolta made a donation in support of food security for each view of its annual holiday video.

The company also offers opportunities for its employees to give back through volunteer efforts and giving initiatives that focus on environmental sustainability along with health and wellness. Along those same lines, Konica Minolta is working to support its global customers and business partners with the goal of creating value for society. Earlier this month, President and CEO Shoei Yamana shared two key focus areas as Konica Minolta looks toward 2025.

The first is on meeting the needs of customers in diverse industries with optimal solutions to transform workstyles and improve service quality through state-of-the-art technologies. This now includes digital transformation support to local governments in Japan.

The second focus is facilitating business growth in the areas of measurement, inspection and diagnosis. Konica Minolta is leveraging its imaging technology to "make the invisible visible," offering valuable solutions customized to the value chain of each industry.

To that end, in April 2021 Konica Minolta launched the CARE Program, Japan's first platform to detect – by genetic testing – the risk of diseases before they develop, in cooperation with Seirei Social Welfare Community. The CARE Program will provide healthy and unaffected people with personalized cancer-risk information based on genetic analysis and support early detection of diseases to provide preventive treatments.

Konica Minolta is committed to creating new value for its customers and communities in every way possible. Learn more about its corporate citizenship online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients' digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN's MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us