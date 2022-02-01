Zoe Announces Relationship With CNBC Financial Advisor 100 Firm, Index Fund Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a New York-based digital platform that accelerates wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology, announced their ongoing relationship with Index Fund Advisors (IFA). Zoe connects clients with interest-aligned wealth advisors who are highly qualified and selected through a rigorous vetting process.

Ranking among the CNBC FA 100 for three years in a row, IFA manages $5.0B in AUM for over 2,300 clients countrywide as of Dec. 31, 2021. Their purpose is to become holistic financial partners for each of their clients and provide advice and guidance across all life and retirement stages.

Index Funds is a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm. Through this compensation structure, IFA advisors are paid only by the client as a percentage of AUM, as opposed to getting third-party commissions for products they sell. This is just part of IFA's unique value proposition to clients. Advisors in the firm work to provide wealth services that embody several roles: from the professional who provides expertise and experience to protect their clients' peace of mind, passing through the listener, the teacher, the architect, and the coach.

Founded in 1999, the firm was among the first RIAs to offer investors an online educational experience. Nowadays, with over two decades in business, IFA advisors qualify and quantify several dimensions of an investor's risk capacity and match them to the dimensions of a portfolio's risk exposure to create strategic matches between the client and the ideal portfolio for them. Almost a year ago, IFA began its relationship with Zoe, which has enabled clients to connect with their advisors through Zoe.

"Working with Zoe has been a fruitful and values-aligned collaboration. It has helped our advisors meet great pre-qualified prospects that are looking for unbiased advice and trying to find the best solution to achieve their life-long financial goals," said Mark Hebner, Founder & President at Index Fund Advisors.

"Each client's needs are different, and creating the right investment portfolio for them requires a great understanding of their current situation and goals. The collaboration with IFA makes sense as their advisors are knowledgeable and care about their clients, the relationships they build with them, and the lives they help make financially secure," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com.

Apply to join the Zoe Network at www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor.

Learn more about Index Fund Advisors at https://www.ifa.com.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: press@zoefin.com

The CNBC rankings are based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees and discretionary assets under management and total AUM. Each section was weighted according to specific criteria created by CNBC and AccuPoint. Read More

Related Images











Image 1: Zoe Financial & Index Fund Advisers





Zoe Financial & Index Fund Advisers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment