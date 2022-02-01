ALPHA10X Emerges from Stealth With $9.4 Million In Seed Funding and Expands Leadership Team to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Life Sciences Investment

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life science is a vast, entangled system that blurs the lines between the physical, digital, and biological. Public policymakers, investors across asset classes, and business leaders, lack the data-driven decision-support systems needed to decode the complexity, to predict the future, and target their programs and capital at the innovations that may deliver maximum impact and ROI. The ALPHA10X platform applies state-of-the-art artificial intelligence models and methods to shape precise investment knowledge from billions of data entities and their connections, generating actionable insights, and predicting the future with high accuracy. The AI is designed to seek "Alpha," to beat the expected market return, for all in the value chain, investors, acquirers, and founders.



"AI promises to make the source code of life – the algorithmic processes, machines, and computation in nature itself – available to life science, accelerating innovation, to heal the world," said Robert Marcus , ALPHA10X founder and CEO, and a former Silicon Valley venture capitalist. "AI will generate more life sciences innovation and impact than any force in history. For investors, it will be the stuff of dreams."

A breakthrough technology resides at the heart of the system, the ALPHA10X Codex. This lingua franca is an extensible classification and analytical capability that independently curates and delivers the specific knowledge investors need to understand, value, and manage life science ventures. It autonomously generates a specialized ontological and taxonomical expression of user-specific knowledge, scores, and predictions. It offers a highly scalable, extensible, and enrichable, no-code solution to investors and analysts, dynamically generating tailored insights specific to business use-case, based on criteria such as thesis, technology, region, sector, segment, and stage, as well as individual usage patterns. It dynamically adapts, acquiring early, weak signals, modeling the butterfly effect in social dynamics—the idea that a small, isolated change can cause long-lasting systemic shifts. Recognizing the life sciences as an asset class, a group of securities that exhibit similar characteristics and behave similarly to one another in the marketplace, it eliminates bias, allowing investors to objectively discuss, compare, and analyze precise, highly relevant knowledge, using the same definitions and framework. It provides consistency, coherence, alignment, and precision.

The team includes prominent AI scholars and scientists with PhDs and advanced degrees from elite schools in eighteen countries. The board, all investors in the company, includes private equity investor and serial entrepreneur, Michael Howell , as chairman, as well as professor Irad Ben-Gal head of the AI and Business Analytics Lab at Tel Aviv University, and formerly visiting professor at Stanford University, Mahadev Satyanarayanan (Satya) , Carnegie Group Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, Yoram Yaacovi , former head of Microsoft Research in Israel, and Pieter Knook , former president of Microsoft Asia. To accelerate the company's growth, the senior leadership team was recently expanded to include, Dr. Lucie Gattepaille , as chief technology officer, Dr. Michelle Kim-Danely , as chief development officer, Sasha MacSween , as chief financial officer, and Lily Lecomte , as head of marketing and communications.

The company has received $9.4 million in seed investment. Its first commercial contract was signed in the summer of 2021. It has been recognized by Microsoft in partnership with INRIA, France's National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology, as one of the leading AI startups in Europe. The European Union recognized ALPHA10X with the "Seal of Excellence" for market-creating innovations that shape the future.

For more information, visit https://www.alpha10x.com/ .

About:

Founded in 2018, with business headquarters in the USA, and R&D in the South of France and Morocco, ALPHA10X is purposed for the emerging class of ‘impact unicorns', startups that are valued at one billion dollars or more and improve the lives of one billion people or more. Inspired by radical ideas and real impact, we believe that building a better world is the ultimate investment.