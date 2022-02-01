Global Aptamers Market accounted for US$ 205.40 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 985.44 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.90% - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Aptamers Market, By Type (Nucleic Acid and Peptides (DNA-Based Aptamers, RNA-Based Aptamers, and XNA-Based Aptamers)), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Research and Development), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global aptamers market is projected to grow from US$ 205.40 million in 2019 to US$ 985.44 million by 2030. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D expenditure, and the rising number of companies investing in this market are the major key driving factors responsible for the growth of global aptamers market. Low cost and high efficacy in binding to large molecules compared to antibodies and the patent expiration of systemic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment technology (SELEX) which boosts the global market positively.

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers.

In April 2019, Agilent and Somalogic sign agreement for supply of customized microarrays

In August 2021, Achiko AG (Switzerland) received approval from the Indonesian Ministry of Health for AptameX, a rapid test to diagnose COVID-19.

In May 2021, NEC Corporation (Japan) announced the successful development of DNA-binding aptamers of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Request Sample: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3879

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global aptamers market accounted for US$ 205.40 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 16.90%. over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, application, and region.

By type , the global aptamers market is segmented into nucleic acid and peptides. The peptides is further segmented into DNA-based aptamer, RNA-based aptamers, and XNA-based aptamers.

, the global aptamers market is segmented into nucleic acid and peptides. The peptides is further segmented into DNA-based aptamer, RNA-based aptamers, and XNA-based aptamers. By application , the global aptamers market is categorized into diagnostics, therapeutics and research and development.

, the global aptamers market is categorized into diagnostics, therapeutics and research and development. By region, North America is projected to lead the global aptamers market and is expected to remain dominant, due to rapid technological advancements and high investment and funding to support the development of aptamers.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Aptamers market", By Type (Nucleic Acid and Peptides (DNA-Based Aptamers, RNA-Based Aptamers, XNA-Based Aptamers), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Research and Development), and by Region – global forecast till 2030





To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Aptamers-Market-By-Type-3879

Competetive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global aptamers market includes Somalogic, Inc., Noxxan Pharma AG, Aptamer Science Inc., Aptagen, Inc, AM Biotechnologies LLC, Aptamer Solutions Ltd., Aptus Biotech S.L., Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.

Some of the key points answered in this market report are mentioned below:

Describes a product portfolio review, including product development, planning, and positioning

Describes the details of key operational strategies, focusing on R&D strategy, company structure, localization strategy, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market earnings over the forecast period.

Examine various market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Examine the segments that are expected to dominate the market.

Study the regional analysis that is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period

Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3879

Global Aptamers Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)



Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Nucleic Acid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Peptides Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 DNA-Based Aptamers RNA-Based Aptamers XNA-Based Aptamers



Global Aptamers Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Diagnostics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Therapeutics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Research and Development Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



TOC Continued....Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Related Reports:

Sales Kunal D Business Development Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com