Lilium Announces Date for Full Year '21 Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ("Lilium") LILM, today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal Year 2021 Business Update on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



There will be a webcast conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be available on the Lilium investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/.

About Lilium

Lilium LILM is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, Lilium has announced planned networks in Germany, the United States and Brazil. Lilium's 750+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.'s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Lilium Group") intend to operate and the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. The Lilium Group will operate in a rapidly changing emerging industry. New risks emerge every day. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: (i) the impact of COVID19 on Lilium's business or the business combination; (ii) the Lilium Group's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recent business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp.; (iii) the Lilium Group's ability to implement business plans, operating models, forecasts and other expectations and identify and realize additional business opportunities; (iv) the Lilium Group's and its partners' inability to achieve anticipated specifications for the Lilium jet and any related infrastructure, (v) the failure of the Lilium Group and its current and future business partners to successfully develop and commercialize the Lilium Group's business or significant delays in its ability to do so and (vi) the Lilium Group's inability to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lilium or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

