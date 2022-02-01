PURA Announces Solar Powered Enhancement For Farmersville Hemp Complex

Dallas, TX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. PURA today announced the company's Farmersville Hemp complex will be solar powered in conjunction with PURA's overall plans to market the environmental sustainability benefits of hemp-based solutions.
PURA recently published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company's plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the "multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp."
PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA's co-op partners.
PURA is building a marketing co-op under the brand name "Farmersville Hemp."
PURA co-op partners include Alkame Holdings, Inc. ALKM, PAO Group, Inc. PAOG, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ, and UC Asset LP UCASU.
Look for more details later this week on PURA's solar powered solution.
For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.
For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
