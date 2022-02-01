ImmixBio Management Answers Top-Voted Investor Questions at IMMX Investors Day February 1, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX ("ImmixBio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced that management has answered top-voted questions submitted by verified IMMX shareholders at the IMMX Investors Day Event on February 1, 2022 at 9:30am ET. ImmixBio welcomed verified shareholders to submit and upvote questions to management from January 6 through January 20, 2022. Answers to top-voted investor questions are viewable at www.immixbio.com/Feb2022QA .

"Investors are an integral part of our community at ImmixBio," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio. "Today we addressed questions upvoted by our investors, and are looking forward to an ongoing dialogue through our Q&A platform open to all IMMX shareholders."

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our lead asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, holds orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for soft tissue sarcoma, and has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPPD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio's TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

