V Group Announces New Acquisition

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V Group, Inc. VGID is thrilled to announce that V Group, Inc. has completed an acquisition in the highly lucrative In-Home Health Care Industry.

On January 21st, 2022, V Group completed the acquisition of Louisiana based Happy Hearts Today. Happy Hearts Today is a Concierge In-Home Health and Companion Care Company with a proven track record of excellence and growth in the rapidly expanding sector.

Happy Hearts Today specializes in the personal care of the elderly and the physically unable. Although the Company does not offer any medical assistance, Happy Hearts Today only employs experience care givers that are attentive to the needs and desires of the clients. Happy Hearts Today relishes the Company's mission to assist the more mature of the population with everything from simple companionship to meal preparation to grocery shopping and any other need whether that need be part-time or around-the-clock assistance.

In 2020, the In-Home Health Care Industry generated approximately 135 billion dollars domestically and is expected to increasingly grow as the population becomes older and they desire a more compassionate and personal approach to Elderly care. As stated in an earlier press release, studies show that when given the choice, the overwhelming majority of Elderly greatly prefer the comfort, convenience and security of their home rather than an assisted living facility. Happy Hearts Today operates by a simple mission statement: "We love to help the ones you love and treat them as if they were our own". The personal touch, like family, sets the Company apart.

The partnership between Happy Hearts Today and V Group, Inc. will be seamless. Happy Hearts Today will be retaining total operational control with V Group, Inc. assisting with administration relief such as accounting, billing etc. It is the intention of both parties to enlist the services of an auditing firm once 12-months of revenues are recorded in V Group's financial reports allowing the Company to become fully reporting. In 2022 and beyond, it will be the focus of Happy Hearts Today and V Group to construct and implement an aggressive growth strategy that will include franchise opportunities along with insurance contracts.

The million-dollar company, positioned in a multi-billion-dollar industry, has nearly unlimited growth potential. The marriage between a dynamic company such as Happy Hearts Today and V Group (a publicly traded company), will provide the Company the exposure and resources needed to reach its full potential. The Company will offer a great opportunity for V Group shareholders to participate in a growing enterprise in a very dynamic sector. This acquisition adds substantial revenue without interrupting any other venture or opportunity V Group is currently or will be engaged in.

Happy Hearts Today invites the public to visit the Company's website at https://happyheartstoday.com/.

