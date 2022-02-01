Luxury Goods Market Size to Hit $352.84 Billion by 2027 | Luxury Goods Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide luxury goods market is projected to grow from USD 257.26 billion in 2020 to USD 352.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. Luxury goods are mainly purchased by the high-income group across the globe. Oxfam International's data, for instance, declared in January 2020 that approximately 2,153 billionaires residing worldwide possess more wealth than around 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the global population. Hence, the increasing wealthy population would bolster the luxury goods market growth in the near future. However, the trends of selling and buying counterfeit products at cheaper rates that resemble original ones may hamper growth.





Segment-

Clothing Segment to Remain at the Forefront Backed by High Demand from Men & Women

Based on the product type, the clothing segment generated 28.79% in terms of the luxury goods market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for men and women globally. The bags segment is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth in the upcoming years stoked by the high demand for leather-based products.





Regional Insights-

Rising Disposable Incomes to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Europe earned USD 103.86 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is likely to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years because of the presence of numerous manufacturers in the region, such as Burberry, LVMH, and L'Oréal. In North America, the presence of many rich people in the U.S. would accelerate growth. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a fast pace fueled by the high disposable incomes of people. Besides, the increasing number of working women in the region would propel growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Compete with Rivals by Launching Unique Products & Merging with Others

The global market for luxury goods houses a large number of companies that are mainly aiming to strengthen their positions worldwide. To do so, they are adopting the merger and acquisition strategy. Also, some of the others are introducing novel luxury brands to attract more customers.





