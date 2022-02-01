Insights on the Data Center Rack Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Server and Network Racks

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center rack market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
A data center rack is a form of a physical frame that is usually made of steel and other alloys. It is used to keep electronic servers, cables, networking devices, cooling systems and other data center computing equipment. These racks provide adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent cords, wires and other expensive components from getting tangled. A basic level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is systematically designed with slots for connecting electrical, internet and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold
The growing trend of big data analytics and the modernization of IT infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Big data analytics aids in the management of complex and jumbled up organizational data that is processed across multiple data centers. Consequently, the growing requirement of data centers boosts the demand for racks needed to house various IT and networking equipment.
Furthermore, the adoption of data center racks is enhanced by the need to store the data generated through smart homes, cities and grids that require systems with wider racks and upgraded designs. Another factor contributing to the increasing adoption rates of these racks is the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability and compatibility with various verticals in the organization. Moreover, growing investments in data center equipment across the globe offer immense growth opportunities to the market
The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global data center rack market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the data center rack market in any manner
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center rack market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, rack units, rack size, frame size, frame design, service, application and end-user
Breakup by Type:
- Server Rack
- Network Rack
Breakup by Rack Units:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Rack Size:
- 36U
- 42U
- 45U
- 47U
- 48U
- 51U
- Others
Breakup by Frame Size:
- 19 Inch
- Others
Breakup by Frame Design:
- Open Frame
- Enclosed
- Customized
Breakup by Service:
- Consulting Services
- Installation and Support Services
- Professional Services
Breakup by Application:
- Small and Medium Size Organization
- Large Size Organization
Breakup by End-User:
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Media Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Eaton, Samsung, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Rittal, Vertiv Company, Belkin, nVent Schroff, Black Box Corporation, Panduit, Cheval Electronic Enclosure, Hewlett-Packard, Belden, Chatsworth Products, Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc., etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global data center rack market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global data center rack industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center rack industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rack units?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rack size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the frame size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the frame design?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global data center rack industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global data center rack industry?
- What is the structure of the global data center rack industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global data center rack industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Data Center Rack Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Rack Units
5.6 Market Breakup by Rack Size
5.7 Market Breakup by Frame Size
5.8 Market Breakup by Frame Design
5.9 Market Breakup by Service
5.10 Market Breakup by Application
5.11 Market Breakup by End-User
5.12 Market Breakup by Region
5.13 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Server Rack
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Network Rack
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Rack Units
7.1 Small
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Rack Size
8.1 36U
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 42U
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 45U
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 47U
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 48U
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 51U
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Frame Size
9.1 19 Inch
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Others
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Frame Design
10.1 Open Frame
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Enclosed
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Customized
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Service
11.1 Consulting Services
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Installation and Support Services
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Professional Services
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Application
12.1 Small and Medium Size Organization
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Large Size Organization
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by End-User
13.1 IT and Telecom
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 BFSI
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Public Sector
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Healthcare
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Retail
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
13.6 Manufacturing
13.6.1 Market Trends
13.6.2 Market Forecast
13.7 Media Entertainment
13.7.1 Market Trends
13.7.2 Market Forecast
13.8 Others
13.8.1 Market Trends
13.8.2 Market Forecast
14 Market Breakup by Region
15 SWOT Analysis
16 Value Chain Analysis
17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
18 Price Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Structure
19.2 Key Players
19.3 Profiles of Key Players
19.3.1 Eaton
19.3.2 Samsung
19.3.3 Schneider Electric
19.3.4 Legrand
19.3.5 Rittal
19.3.6 Vertiv Company
19.3.7 Belkin
19.3.8 nVent Schroff
19.3.9 Black Box Corporation
19.3.10 Panduit
19.3.11 Cheval Electronic Enclosure
19.3.12 Hewlett-Packard
19.3.13 Belden
19.3.14 Chatsworth Products
19.3.15 Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc.
