WPUR Announces New CEO In Conjunction With ALYI EV Ecosystem Partnership

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. WPUR today announced that Ed Bollen has joined the company as the new CEO. Mr. Bollen was formerly the President of Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI. He was the founder of Lithium IP which was acquired by ALYI. He now brings his electric energy technology experience to WPUR.
Mr. Bollen's transition to WPUR stems from a partnership between WPUR and ALYI established around ALYI's EV Ecosystem initiative.
WPUR is working with ALYI on the development of an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and charging solution for electric vehicles. WPUR is also partnering with ALYI in the development of a solar farm to power a sustainable event and resort facility. The event and resort facility is part of ALYI's plans with Formula E, another component of ALYI's EV Ecosystem.
WPUR recently published a strategic overview of the company's overall rollout plan for its water and electric utility management technologies, targeting the $41 billion sustainability market.
Sean Mathis, the outgoing CEO, was serving in a temporary capacity over the last year bringing the company's reporting status up to date and transitioning the company into its current operational posture.
To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
Contact:
WaterPure International, Inc.
Sean Mathis
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.