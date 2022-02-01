EzFill Announces New Fleet Agreement with Floridian Clinical Research

Leading Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Regularly Service the

Research Facility's Fleet of Vehicles

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. ("EzFill" or the "Company") EZFL, a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet agreement with Floridian Clinical Research in Miami Lakes, Florida.

EzFill, one of the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery providers in the state of Florida, will regularly service the leading clinical research facility's fleet of delivery and transport vehicles.

"With this agreement, we are proud to add the medical and research community to the growing list of industries we serve throughout the Miami area," said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. "Our mobile fuel delivery service enables Floridian's drivers to remain safe and focused on their jobs, rather than having to take time out of their busy days to fuel up at local gas stations. As we continue to expand throughout Florida and elsewhere in the U.S., our expertise and relationships in multiple sectors will enable us to significantly extend our customer base."

With the number of gasoline stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Enterprise Holdings, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options. Its app-based interface enables customers to select the time and location of their fueling needs, and keeps them out of gas stations, which has become increasingly desirable as a result of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

About Floridian Clinical Research

Founded in 2016, Floridian Clinical Research is a leading clinical research facility located in Miami Lakes, Florida. The facility specializes in conducting complex clinical trials with unsurpassed data integrity. In its relentless pursuit of excellence, Floridian partners with pharmaceutical companies and Clinical Research Organizations to achieve medical and scientific advances with the capacity to impact the quality of life for millions of people. For more information, visit www.floridiancr.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.