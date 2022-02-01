PJET and ALYI Announce Electric Motorcycles And Scooters For College Campuses

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. PJET ("PJET") and Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI ("ALYI") today announced the companies have finalized production plans for the electric motorcycles and scooters to be produced by Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI for use on university campuses. The first shipment is expected to soon be in route to the U.S. to support PJET's university campus roadshow starting in Texas later in the first quarter where the electric motorcycle and scooter models will be demonstrated, and orders taken.
The electric motorcycle and scooter offering is part of PJET's overall plan to build a branded suite of services for an estimated 500 million college students worldwide today, and their college bound children tomorrow.
PJET recently published the company's 2022 strategic overview presentation introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) and detailing the plan to evolve the SHBO APP into a Global Amazon-like Marketplace serving a multigenerational population.
Company Website – www.pjet-info.com
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
Contact:
Steven Rash
Info@pjet-info.com
+1 (800) 861-1350
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.