PJET and ALYI Announce Electric Motorcycles And Scooters For College Campuses

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. PJET ("PJET") and Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI ("ALYI") today announced the companies have finalized production plans for the electric motorcycles and scooters to be produced by Alternet Systems, Inc. ALYI for use on university campuses. The first shipment is expected to soon be in route to the U.S. to support PJET's university campus roadshow starting in Texas later in the first quarter where the electric motorcycle and scooter models will be demonstrated, and orders taken.

The electric motorcycle and scooter offering is part of PJET's overall plan to build a branded suite of services for an estimated 500 million college students worldwide today, and their college bound children tomorrow.

PJET recently published the company's 2022 strategic overview presentation introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) and detailing the plan to evolve the SHBO APP into a Global Amazon-like Marketplace serving a multigenerational population.

