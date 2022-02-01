Medium Density Fiberboard Market to Reach USD 57.11 Billion by 2028; Rushil Décor Accomplishes 800 CBM/day MDF Production Unit to Expand Territory: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medium density fiberboard market size was USD 38.25 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 39.04 billion in 2021 to USD 57.11 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Medium Density Fiberboard Market, 2021-2028."

According to our researchers, these fiberboards are generally thicker than plywood, along with being noticeably cost-effective. These influences make it an outstanding substitute material for utilization where humidity resistance and large effect resistance are not compulsory features. For example, Medium Density Fiberboard is chiefly applied in the structuring of furniture cabinetry and wood floor boards and surfaces.

COVID-19 Pandemic Expressively Interrupted Supply Chain of MDF

The complete wood industry has been troubled by the spread of COVID-19 virus. Countless prime wood producing nations had declared lockdowns since the first half of 2020, which has impacted the supply of wood and resultant sub-products such as wood fibers.

In addition, several businesses functioning in the worldwide Medium Density fiberboard sector also confronted constraints in their production happenings, which has further created commotion in the whole supply chain of this market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medium-density-fiberboard-market-104027

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the medium density fiberboard market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Arauco (Chile)

Centuryply (India)

Daiken Corporation (Japan)

Duratex (Brazil)

Fantoni Spa (Italy)

Greenpanel (India)

Kaindl KG (Austria)

Roseburg Forest Products (U.S.)

Rushil Décor (India)

Swiss Krono Group (Switzerland)

Uniboard (Canada)

Unilin (Belgium)

VRG Dongwha (Vietnam)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (Canada)

Weyerhaeuser (U.S.)

Kronospan (Switzerland)

Egger (Austria)

Report Coverage

The report offers a general study of the market along with current trends and impending estimations to establish approximate investment gains. An extensive assessment of any forthcoming prospects, jeopardies, competitions or navigating aspects is also revealed in the report. Step by step, methodical regional review is also presented.

The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to assist stakeholders and commercial experts to comprehend the risks better. The chief players in the market are recognized, and their tactics to sspur the market growth are shared in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Changing Demand from Plywood to MDF to Stimulate Market Growth

As both MDF and plywood have comparable characteristics, both of them have been principally employed in the manufacturing of furniture items such as tables, beds, sofas, as well as library shelves. MDF is substantially lower in terms of price in comparison with plywood, while having absence of particle grain and lumps in its structure.

On account of these characteristics, this fibreboard ascertains to be an outstanding alternative to plywood for application in areas wherein moisture and impact resistance are not the chief necessities. Therefore, this is expected to bolster the Medium Density fiberboard market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market due to Increasing Presence of Manufactures

Asia Pacific held the maximum Medium Density fiberboard market share and was worth USD 22.29 billion in 2020.

In Asia Pacific, the market is steered by the leading country, China, which presently owns about 90% share on the volume foundation in the regional market.

North America has witnessed massive growth in the former year, therefore, it is a crucial region for product manufacturers. The market in North America is estimated to be directed by the surging expenditure of people on prominent attractive visual imitations in centers of the houses and workplaces.

Segmentation

By application, this market is classified into furniture, construction & flooring, interior designing, packaging, and others. Currently, furniture holds the leading share among other applications. Owing to its cost-effective characteristics, MDF is promptly substituting plywood in the manufacture of furniture.

On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into standard, moisture resistant, and fire-rated.

In terms of geography, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medium-density-fiberboard-market-104027

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations and Boosted Distribution Networks Are Key Tactics of Principal Companies

Product invention & collaborations with suppliers to advance the sales network are vital tactics applied by prime companies to sustain their position in the market.

Arauco is one of the most important corporations functioning in the market. The company is recognized for producing progressive wood composite boards utilizing an automatic manufacturing stage.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



Industry Development

March 2020: Rushil Décor accomplished the construction of its 800 CBM/day MDF production unit, which was declared in December 2017 but suspended the beginning of common commercial production owing to the outburst of coronavirus pandemic.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/medium-density-fiberboard-market-104027

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Wood Flooring Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wood Recycling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Softwood, Hardwood, Block board, Plywood, Orientated strand board, Chipboard), By Application (Wood Panels, Energy Generation, Particleboard, chip core or laminates, Animal bedding, mulch or decorative landscaping material, Pulp and paper products, Composting material)Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Softwood Lumber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fir, Cedar, Pine, Treated lumber, Redwood, Others), By Application (Construction industry, Packaging industry, Manufacturing industry, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com