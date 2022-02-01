Canadian MGA Adopts New Brand Nationally

BEDFORD, Nova Scotia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Underwriting Solutions is pleased to announce that effective February 1, 2022, Guardian Risk Managers and Exhale Insurance will be rebranded under the Agile name.
Existing brokers of the MGAs will enjoy immediate access to additional products across Canada. With its national reach and rapidly evolving digital capabilities, Agile is poised to provide responsive service, flexibility and underwriting expertise to brokers across the country.
"We're thrilled to extend our reach nationally with the amalgamation of three leading Canadian MGAs under the Agile Underwriting Solutions umbrella," said Brett Graham, President, Agile Underwriting Solutions. "The combined expertise, capacity and digital capabilities of these organizations will be a great benefit to our brokers and their clients in finding easy solutions for hard to place insurance, which is critical during this hard market cycle. We offer quick and easy access to capacity for commercial, personal lines and niche business to support brokers in expanding their product offering."
About Agile Underwriting Services
With more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market, award-winning Agile Underwriting Solutions is committed to helping brokers across the country build their businesses by finding coverage for hard to place personal, commercial and niche risks.
Brett Graham
President, Agile Underwriting Solutions
(902) 717-0332
brett.graham@agileuw.ca
