Insights on the Adult Diaper Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

The global adult diaper market reached a value of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An adult diaper, also known as adult nappy, is a type of underwear worn by adults so as to urinate or defecate without using a toilet. It absorbs or contains the waste and prevents soiling of the outer clothing. The inner lining that touches the skin is generally made of polypropylene, whereas the outer lining is made of polyethylene. Some manufacturers enhance the quality of the inner lining with vitamin E, aloe vera and other skin-friendly compounds. These diapers can be indispensable for adults with conditions like mobility impairment, incontinence or severe diarrhea



Global Adult Diaper Industry Drivers/Constraints:

As a result of the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence amongst the geriatric population, the demand for adult diapers has increased, particularly for products with improved fluid absorption and retention capacities



The rising hygiene consciousness among the consumers has created a positive impact on the demand for adult diapers. The market is also experiencing a high growth in the developing regions on account of increasing awareness and easy product availability



Due to technological advancements, multiple adult diaper variants have been introduced in the market which are thinner and more comfortable with enhanced skin friendliness and odor control. This is expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the global adult diaper industry



The use of harmful chemicals in diapers can cause the skin to become red, sore, tender and irritated. This represents one of the major factors which can restrain the market growth across the globe



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adult diaper market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and distribution channel



Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

On the basis of type, adult pad type diaper is the most popular product as it can be worn inside regular underwear to catch leaks and absorb moisture without irritating the skin. Adult pad type diaper is followed by adult flat type diaper and adult pant type diaper



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based on distribution channel, pharmacies represent the largest segment as they are mostly located in and around residential areas, as a result of which, they form a convenient point of purchase for the consumers. They are followed by convenience stores, online stores and others



Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global adult diaper market. This can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population and awareness campaigns led by the manufacturers aimed at removing the stigma attached to urinary incontinence in the region. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The global adult diaper industry is concentrated in nature with only a handful of players sharing the majority of the total global market. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

This report provides a deep insight into the global adult diaper industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the adult diaper market in any manner



