Lemongrass Grows Microsoft Azure Practice with Acquisition of Wharfedale Technologies

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, the "SAP in the Cloud" company, announces the acquisition of the business and assets of Wharfedale Technologies (WFT), a technology services company specializing in the migration and management of SAP on Microsoft Azure.
Due to demand from its customers, Lemongrass recently made the strategic decision to expand its cloud infrastructure portfolio to include other hyperscale platforms, including Azure. Microsoft is heavily investing in Azure and growing its SAP-specific automation capabilities – Lemongrass's area of strength. Lemongrass recently announced that it has attained a Gold competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.
Acquiring WFT gives Lemongrass the resources to accelerate their multi-Cloud strategy. "We're already engaged with a number of companies in the US and elsewhere that want our help moving and running their SAP systems on Azure," said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Lemongrass. "This deal enhances our engineering and service delivery teams while positioning us to compete with the largest systems integrators in the Azure services market."
Founded in 2000 by former technology partners and senior managers at Deloitte, IBM, HP and EMC, WFT has become a leading provider of SAP hosting, infrastructure and cloud services. In 2010, WFT became the first SAP-certified cloud services provider in North America. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, it won the Microsoft MSUS Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud - SAP on Azure. In 2020, it also obtained the SAP on Azure Advanced Specialization from Microsoft.
"We've helped many companies run SAP on Azure," said Ganesh Radhakrishnan, CEO of WFT, who has joined Lemongrass along with other WFT US employees and its delivery team in India. "I am proud of the work we've done over the past decade and excited about the opportunity to grow even more under the Lemongrass umbrella."
About Lemongrass
Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with SAP, AWS, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders. More info at www.lemongrasscloud.com.
Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
Owner - TGPR
Kevin@tgprllc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.