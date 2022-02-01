VAYK Announces First Short-Term Vacation Rental Backed Cryptocurrencies In The Works

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. VAYK today announced it has a team on the ground in Cuba working on the selection and terms to add an additional ten beach house properties to its portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties.

These next ten properties will be listed on the company's soon to be releases Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application Version 2.0 (V 2.0) where individuals will have the opportunity to invest in the renovation of the properties and participate in the long-term economic benefits from operating a short-term vacation rental property.

These next ten properties will be the first properties on the VAYK V 2.0 App where a cryptocurrency will be offered enabling multiple investors to make fractional investments in the short-term vacation rental operations and participate in the economic benefit generated by the short-term vacation rental operations.

VAYK has already launched an award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application for individuals and SMB operators to source purchase financing for short-term vacation rental properties. V 2.0 is coming soon.

Last week, the company announced entering into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to acquire Definancial, Inc., a technology firm that has developed a proprietary cryptocurrency exchange technology solution.

VAYK plans to soon release a new version of the P2P Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business. The LOI to acquire Definancial, Inc. is specifically intended to support VAYK's cryptocurrency strategy with the addition of a cryptocurrency exchange where short-term vacation rental business cryptocurrencies can be listed.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK is developing and scaling its portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism industry based on its hands-on experience with an initial and ongoing pilot project consisting of ten beach house properties (separate from the ten new properties addressed here today) and a small boutique hotel where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate.

VAYK has recently published a comprehensive 2022 Strategic Overview Presentation with more details on how the ten property expansion and LOI announced today fit into the company's overall strategy.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.