Former Morgan Stanley Chief Market Strategist Rick Bensignor Joins OptionsPlay in Powerful Move

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Morgan Stanley Chief Market Strategist Rick Bensignor has joined OptionsPlay as the new Chief Market Strategist. He joins forces with CNBC contributor and co-founder of OptionsPlay Tony Zhang, offering investors a combined 50+ years of trading experience to the research team.
OptionsPlay is a global analytic platform leading the charge in educating and advocating for the responsible use of options for all investors. The company has created a cutting-edge interface for understanding complex options strategies and delivers weekly investor education from industry leaders. Bensignor will be adding his expertise to the company as the Chief Market Strategist starting February 1st. He will be leading the OptionsPlay research team to provide investors with macro and equity research to navigate the markets. "We are excited to have Rick lead our expanding research team and add his extensive capital markets experience. His deep knowledge of financial markets will provide our clients with the confidence to navigate the markets with OptionsPlay," stated Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay.
Those interested in taking their trading to the next level will find Bensignor's extensive background of experience to add to OptionsPlay's already impressive catalog of education. Bensignor is the former acclaimed Chief Market Strategist at Morgan Stanley, Head of Cross-Asset Trading Strategies at Wells Fargo Securities, Head of Futures, Commodities and Technical Analysis at Bloomberg, spent 12 years trading in the stock index and commodity futures pits, and the first to have taught Behavioral Finance Theory at NYU's School of Professional Studies. Bensignor is also a frequent on-air contributor to CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business TV, and creator and editor of pivotal analyses of Wall Street market behavior.
Strikingly, 4 out of the past 5 years, Rick has outperformed the S&P 500. For the entire year of 2017, the Bensignor Group's 39 official recommendations generated an internal rate of return (IRR) of 75.07% for its client investors, while doing so with an exceptionally low average maximum daily closing drawdown of just 0.79%. In 2019, Rick's institutional trades outpaced the S&P 500 by a factor of over 3.8 times. This track record is an excellent example of the type of counsel OptionsPlay's 80,000+ investors can expect and trust from the company's meticulous recommendations and navigation through an ever-changing market climate.
In joining OptionsPlay as Chief Market Strategist Bensignor stated, "The team at OptionsPlay is top-notch, and I am very excited to be joining the firm as Chief Market Strategist. Over my multi-decade career at some of the most prestigious firms on Wall Street, I have always ensured that my name and reputation stood behind every action I took, every research report I wrote, and every recommendation I made, whether it was given to a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund or to an individual investor trying to grow a small account into a larger one. OptionsPlay's goal to educate and advocate for the best ways to use options aligns with my over 25 years of educating traders, portfolio managers, and individual investors on how to take a no-nonsense tell-it-like-it-is approach to consistently making money in all types of market phases."
Institutional investors, retail traders, and financial exchanges seeking to leverage OptionsPlay for their research, strategy, and educational needs, please visit www.optionsplay.com or email info@optionsplay.com
Press Inquiries & Contact Information:
OptionsPlay
233 Mount Airy Road, Suite 100
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
info@optionsplay.com
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.