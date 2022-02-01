Triad Partners Emerges as Exclusive FMO for Top Advisors

LAWRENCE, Kan., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of operating under the radar, Triad Partners has announced it's opening the doors to top financial advisors across the country.
The new FMO (field marketing organization) is a business development-focused company that creates customized, best-in-class marketing campaigns for an exclusive group of elite advisors.
"We don't build templated offerings," said Triad Partners Founder Shawn Sparks. "The advisors we work with want custom digital campaigns that fit the image of their brand. They want innovative marketing strategies tailored just for them."
To accomplish this, Triad partnered with top digital marketing experts across the country. "We've strategically chosen who our firm works with to create and implement high-class digital initiatives," Sparks said. "Our creative partners have worked with many A-list celebrities and Fortune 500 companies. Their platforms have reached millions of people - and the advisors we work with want a similar digital presence."
Triad's advisor list is elite, exclusive, and small. This design allows Triad to get to know their advisors' businesses much better than if they worked with a large group of advisors.
"We would rather have much deeper relationships with fewer people than have a broader reach and work more transactionally," Sparks said. "We believe that the old model is great for the majority of advisors, but the elite advisors want something entirely different. So we have focused all of our efforts in just working with them, and giving them what they want."
By design, most FMOs are product vendors that bring anybody and everybody on board to write products with them. This leaves the FMO making decisions on programs and offerings to serve the masses. But what the masses want and what the top advisors want are miles apart, so the best advisors oftentimes end up with the least value from an FMO and end up feeling like a number with nowhere to turn.
"What I love about Triad is that they don't just work with me, but instead work with my whole team to help our business improve," said Anthony Pellegrino, founder and CEO of Goldstone Financial Group. "When we all attended the Triad Scale Summit™ together as one group, this was the first time we all got to learn and experience a business development training together. Each member had breakouts for their specific role, and we all came together to share and improve. It was a real game-changer for us."
Instead of reactive coaching, Triad takes a proactive approach to coaching their elite advisors, and their proprietary curriculum shows advisors step-by-step what to do over time so that they can scale their business. They learn when to hire and for what positions; how to train employees; how to create scalable messaging; and how to create scalable processes. Most importantly, they learn how to scale a business that is not solely dependent on them for success.
"One of the reasons I chose to join Triad Partners is because of their business development coaching," said Cathy Mendell, founder of Elevation Capital Strategies. "I've seen advisors share their philosophy for success over and over again. But this is the first time an FMO has shown me practical, step-by-step instructions on how to grow my business."
At Triad, advisors' key team members participate in mastermind events, special roundtable discussions and one-on-one coaching. They also have access to Triad's proprietary curriculum, which covers specific steps about how to build a scalable business; includes hundreds of documents; a training manual; and video tutorials.
Triad chooses members who want to achieve success in business and in life. They coined the motto #DBDL - Do Business Do Life - and it remains at the forefront of all member interactions.
About Triad Partners
Triad Partners is the most elite group of advisors, strategic partners and FMO professionals in the U.S. Visit triadpartners.com for more information or to inquire about membership.
Contact: Shawn Sparks, Triad Partners founder | ShawnS@triadpartners.com | 316.361.7013
Related Images
Image 1: Triad Partners
Triad Partners Emerges as Exclusive FMO for Top Advisors
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.