Corporate Brands Support and Celebrate the Arts at This Year's Coconut Grove Arts Festival

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a never-before-seen show of force, more corporate supporters than ever have signed up to sponsor, partner and be affiliated with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF). This Presidents' Day Weekend, the 58-year-old festival will put on what's now considered one of the Top Five art shows and must-attend social events in the nation, thereby attracting art lovers, collectors, and outdoor enthusiast alike.

"Much like the artists, we found ourselves having to select the sponsors who came knocking at our doors," said Monty Trainer, CGAF President. "Not only were we overflowing with opportunities, but the high caliber of corporations that wanted to be associated with our show has been truly humbling." Festival partners include everything from Bayside Marketplace to Amerant Bank, from Compass to Cadillac and Miami FC. In fact, a ready-to-drink tequila cocktail called Superbird, has chosen this event to officially launch in the South Florida market. Homestead Miami Speedway will have a race car that will be wrapped and painted by an artist throughout the weekend, and in many cases, sponsors were chosen for their ability to give back to the community. For instance, Alto, the luxury ride experience, will provide $100 ride credits to new riders and current members. LaCroix Sparkling Water and Monster Energy will have full can samplings. Baptist Healthcare will be onsite offering first-aid care in addition to overseeing COVID protocols and hand sanitizing stations. As in previous years, the festival is honored to count on media support of NBC6, Telemundo 51, The Miami Herald and Miami New Times. Below is a partial list of sponsors and activations:

Alto: This luxury ride experience uses trained, uniformed drivers, five-star, crash-rated SUVs, and a consistent ride every time. They currently operate in Miami, DC, Houston, LA, and Dallas, so the CGAF is proud to have them at the festival offering $100 ride credits to new and current members.

Amerant Bank: The Stacks Presented by Amerant Bank will be an eye-catching activation that will be sure to draw a huge crowd. Rising high above Peacock Park will be a giant pyramid of six shipping containers, which will be painted live throughout the weekend by some of South Florida's top muralists and artists. Not only will "The Stacks" serve as the perfect canvas for live immersive art but sitting high atop the pyramid will live the festival's resident DJ. Amerant Bank will be sponsoring five different muralists to live paint the containers throughout the weekend.

Baptist Healthcare: Baptist, the official healthcare partner of CGAF, will be sponsoring our COVID protocols and hand sanitizer stations that will be placed throughout the festival grounds. Baptist will also provide complimentary onsite first aid care!

Bayside Marketplace: Bayside Marketplace doesn't take the term "hospitality" lightly. The festival's Hospitality Pavilion will be hosted by Bayside Marketplace, featuring complimentary bites from the Hardrock Café and complimentary drinks for artists, staff, event partners, and VIPs.

Blue Moon: The Blue Moon Brew Pub will be selling Blue Moon skews, exclusively sold at this location within the festival. The pub will also feature hands-on and interactive activities, a DJ, photo booth, and more.

Cadillac: No need to head to the dealership when Cadillac is a partner displaying three vehicles: an XT5, XT6 and an Escalade, with available information regarding purchasing and pricing. This is a true testament to the kinds of people who frequent this festival such as serious art buyers and collectors.

Compass: The Compass NFT Gallery and SmART Lounge will be located at Peacock Park. They will have a gallery with three custom Compass NFTs for display only and provide plenty of information and agents to help you find your dream home so you can buy, sell, and rent smARTer with Compass!

Florida Power & Light: Our very own electric company chose to support this event, because CGAF helps provide this community with family-friendly arts and cultural programming.

Homestead Miami Speedway: This motor racing track located in Homestead, which has several configurations, has promoted NASCAR, and the IndyCar Series, to name a few. It will have a race car on display, as well as a car that will be wrapped and painted by an artist throughout the weekend.

Ketel One Vodka: The Ketel One VIP Collectors' Club will provide an elevated experience. This includes an exclusive and private lounge with open bar, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, art concierge, private bathrooms, and A/C. Ketel One will be sampling product, as well. This exclusive club will also provide each ticket holder with 100 "Art Bucks" that can be used towards the purchase of art at the festival.

Our exclusive liquor partners, Captain Morgan Rum, Herradura, Johnny Walker, Ketel One Vodka, and Korbel will be served and available for purchase, festival wide. The Zacapa Rum sampling activation will be near the VIP Collectors' Club.

Miami Marlins: Billy the Marlin will be at the festival every day; he'll also be involved in the Kitchen Combat where South Florida's top chefs will go mano-a-mano to defend their respective restaurant or bar. It will be curated and hosted by comedian and owner of 52Chefs on IG, Anthony Nader. The audience will use their taste buds to vote for the winner of each round.

Miami FC: The American professional soccer team based in Miami, will be at the Inner Artists, providing soccer activities for the kids. This is where you can create your own art, encounter unique and immersive mediums, which guest can take home for free.

Peroni: Want to sit down and relax while you sip on a cold one? The Peroni Lounge is the perfect spot with the premium on-brand experience that allows festival goers to enjoy the Italian import in a comfortable setting, while dancing to upbeat Latin music.

Refine Health: Refine Health, a modern wellness center in Coconut Grove, will be providing Immunity and Hydration IVs, B12 and Vitamin D shots and Rapid Covid tests onsite.

Superbird: The ready to drink tequila cocktail is handcrafted using 100% Blue Agave Tequila, with no added sugars or artificial ingredients and all prepared locally. The Superbird Paloma Patio will be a custom Superbird bar and activation. Their two flavors, Paloma Pink Grapefruit and Superbird Free Paloma, will be sold festival wide.

Vizzy: Patrons will be on the lookout for a small, bright, orange vehicle affectionately called The Vizzy Bubble. It will provide an interactive photo booth and sampling vehicle. Guests will be able to send their Vizzy Bubble photos straight to their phones!

The festival is the creation of the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefitting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year at Mayfair in the Grove.

Saturday, February 19 - Monday, February 21, 2022.

2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133

The festival is located just south of downtown Miami, adjacent to beautiful Biscayne Bay. It runs along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.

Click on BUY TICKETS NOW at https://cgaf.com

