Fluent.ai Taps Jessica Giaccari as Vice President of Finance

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai , a Canadian company specializing in embedded speech recognition solutions, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Jessica Giaccari to Vice President of Finance.



In her new role, Giaccari is responsible for leading Fluent.ai's day-to-day financial strategy, transforming the finance function for scaling and assisting in various areas related to human resource management and legal. She will also work closely alongside the management team across departments and provide strategic short-term and long-term council as Fluent.ai prepares to go to market for its Growth funding round. Jessica brings extensive knowledge of financial analysis and business plan development for partnerships, investments, and acquisitions to the position.

"Fluent.ai continues to scale to meet the demand the industry is seeing for speech solutions that solve the problems of today's voice assistive technology," Giaccari said. "The far-field speech and voice recognition market is projected to reach $3.89 billion by 2026 with the growth being driven by the rise of voice-controlled smart home devices. Through strategic growth initiatives, Fluent is poised to become a market leader in the space, and I'm part of an incredible team that's expanding to accomplish that."

Prior to joining Fluent.ai, Giaccari spent five years at Busbud where she had the opportunity to grow from controller to Vice President of Finance, and she previously served as a senior auditor at Deloitte. Jessica earned her graduate diploma from Montreal's McGill University. Using her past experience, Giaccari will build a robust financial model that matches Fluent.ai's scaling efforts as it becomes a leading provider of small footprint, embedded voice recognition technology.

Fluent.ai offers intuitive, offline voice recognition software solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its patented speech-to-intent Edge AI technology is noise robust, language and accent agnostic and is small enough to be embedded into even the tiniest of devices. Most recently, Fluent.ai announced a partnership with Knowles Corporation at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), demoing hands-free voice-controlled earbuds that revolutionize the hearables user experience through flexible and noise robust voice commands without the need for an accompanying smartphone app.

"Our company is transforming the way people experience voice-enabled listening and interact with voice user interfaces on the edge, and we needed to scale our financial efforts to match Fluent.ai's growth," Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai said. "Jess not only brings strategic financial leadership experience to the executive team but has embraced our organizational philosophy and will play an integral role as we prepare for a Growth funding round."

To-date Fluent.ai has received $7.7 million in funding. If you are interested in inquiring about funding opportunities for the upcoming Growth round, please email probal.lala@fluent.ai. For more information, visit https://fluent.ai/ .

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a Canadian speech recognition software company founded in 2015. Fluent.ai's mission is to voice-enable the world's devices, allowing everyone to be understood by their technology. Through nearly a decade of research, the company developed a range of speech recognition AI software products for consumer device manufacturers. Fluent.ai's offline, noise robust and multilingual/multi-accent solutions deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to global adoption of voice user interfaces.

Media Contact

Rachel Gunia

Uproar PR for Fluent.ai

rgunia@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fa74ed8-1df3-44f1-90f5-5427640a5f37