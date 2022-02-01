Q-Centrix and Datavant Partner to Expand Enterprise Clinical Data Management and Securely Connect Clinical Data

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Centrix, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to health systems, today announced a partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data. The partnership will enhance Q-Centrix's high-fidelity clinical data management capabilities with Datavant's connectivity technology and real-world data expertise.

"The health care industry has entered a transformational period where the indispensable role of clinical data in bettering health outcomes is being realized and as a result, demand for high-quality data continues to grow exponentially across all segments," said Milton Silva-Craig, CEO of Q-Centrix. "To garner the true value of the data, health care systems need to manage it across the enterprise and make it easier to connect."

Through this partnership, Q-Centrix partner hospitals will be able to de-identify and connect their curated clinical data to further unlock the value of their data. This collaboration will enhance data connectivity across clinical data sets, enabling best-practice development, research, analytics, and improved patient outcomes. In addition to the partnership with Datavant, Q-Centrix will also acquire the Oncology and Trauma Registry business units of Ciox Health, a division of Datavant.

"We are excited to welcome Ciox's Oncology and Trauma Registry clients and associates to the Q-Centrix community," continues Silva-Craig. "This acquisition represents the fifth organization to join our team over the past 24 months, strengthening our commitment to helping our hospital partners realize the full value of their clinical data."

"Our collaboration supports health systems striving to improve care quality, generating high-caliber evidence about treatment decisions, care settings and the effectiveness of diagnostics, devices and drugs," observed Travis May, Co-founder and President of Datavant. "We're proud to support Q-Centrix in connecting data to help health systems improve care which aligns with our company values."

Q-Centrix and Datavant are on a shared mission to improve patient outcomes, and through this partnership they will work together to ensure the highest quality data securely reaches the clinicians and organizations who can best utilize it to change the course of care and patients' lives across the world.

About Q-Centrix

Q-Centrix believes there is nothing more valuable than clinical data—it is critical in delivering safe, consistent, quality health care for all. Providing the industry's first Enterprise Clinical Data Management (eCDM™) platform, Q-Centrix utilizes its market-leading software, the largest and broadest team of clinical data experts, analytics and reporting data structure, and the best practices from more than its 1,200 hospital partners to curate meaningful, high-fidelity, complete, and secure clinical data. Its solutions address a variety of clinical data needs, including regulatory, cardiology, oncology, trauma, real-world data, and more.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

