Empire Communities Announces Launch of New Community in Magnolia, Texas

Magnolia, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities is pleased to announce the launch of their newest community coming soon to Magnolia, Texas.
Located less than 5 miles west of the Aggie Expressway on FM 1488, Emory Glen will cater to those who are looking for a simpler lifestyle outside of the city's core. Surrounded by walking trails, a playground, pool, pavilion, and green space, the 221 -acre development offers residents a tranquil setting while still conveniently located near Houston's top retail, entertainment, educational, and employment opportunities.
This marks Empire's seventh new development in Texas, with another project coming to Hutto, in the Austin Market in 2023. The company's past developments include Katy Trails in Katy, Sommerall Park in Northwest Houston, Hidden Lakes and Coastal Point in League City, and Dellrose, a 600-acre master-planned community in Hockley. In the Austin area, Empire Communities has developed Lakeside at Lake Georgetown.
"We're thrilled to see Magnolia continue to develop with the arrival of Emory Glen," said Steve Sellers — President of Empire's Land Division. "The community represents an incredible opportunity for homeowners to live a balanced life in an area poised for sustained growth."
Emory Glen will consist of more than 800 homes on 40' and 50' lots. Sales are expected to begin in the summer of 2022, with pricing expected to start from the 200's.
To learn more about Emory Glen, visit EmoryGlen.com
EMPIRE COMMUNITIES
Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder and developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia and the Carolinas.
-30-
Alexa Margie Empire Communities amargie@empirecommunities.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.