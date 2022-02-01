Sterling to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on March 2, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. STER ("Sterling"), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 135835 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling's investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under "News & Events".
A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling's investor relations website under "News & Events" or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +44-204-525-0658 (outside the U.S.), access code 079034. The telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
About Sterling
Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 47,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 89 million background checks annually.
Contacts
Investors
Judah Sokel
Judah.Sokel@sterlingcheck.com
Media
Jamie Serino
Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com
