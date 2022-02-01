Horizon Media's WHY Group Names Maxine Gurevich Senior Vice President of Cultural Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021 , today announced the addition of Maxine Gurevich as Senior Vice President of Cultural Intelligence to the WHY Group, which conducts analyses on the intersection of culture, people, and brands. The team will continue to integrate analytical insights on behavioral economics and consumer behavior to create new models and tools to help clients grow their business and demystify consumer choices. Gurevich joins Horizon from VaynerMedia, where she most recently served as Vice President, Insights & Strategy, leading proprietary research projects, communications planning, cultural trends studies, and thought leadership development and publishing.



With more than 10 years of experience identifying and analyzing cultural trends, Gurevich has helped brands, such as Calvin Klein, Pepsi, L'Occitane, and Kraft, unlock opportunities by developing insightful marketing and media strategies to grow their business. Through her new role as Senior Vice President of Cultural Intelligence Gurevich will identify emerging industry, brand and cultural trends and use these as the springboard for both client consultation and agency thought leadership. Being able to identify market shifts and utilizing those learnings to help clients make better decisions is a distinguishing factor of leading innovative brands. Gurevich is tasked with developing those strategic foresights that will both inform and inspire clients to better understand how they can leverage trends to positively impact their businesses.

"We were seeking a futurist and change forecaster, someone who would serve as a creative catalyst and had a proven track record of combining both cultural intelligence analyses with a real understanding of people," said Sheri Roder, EVP and Chief of WHY. "Maxine has deep experience in understanding and codifying cultural trends. Her work at the intersection of trend research and communications strategies will help shape the future of the WHY Group and establish us as thought leaders and innovators at the forefront of this industry," added Roder.

"Horizon Media has long been an influential player in the media world. Their determination to find innovative ways to help their clients, partnered with their data driven approach to guide their decision-making process was incredibly enticing for me," said Maxine Gurevich. "In a rapidly changing world, where cultural shifts seemingly happen by the day, I can't think of a better opportunity to be a catalyst for change than at Horizon."



Prior to working at VaynerMedia, Gurevich's professional career included tenures at Viacom and YPulse, Inc. where she served as a Trends Analyst, identifying trends amongst Millennials that helped her clients cultivate strategic business solutions in a culturally changing world. She went on to serve as the Global Consumer Knowledge Manager and Senior Strategist for Global Insights and Brand Planning at Edelman where she launched Edelman's "Cultural Connections Report," in Southeast Asia and Latin America, which was the company's largest ever cultural trends report, helping clients further understand the evolving relationship between people, culture and brands on a global level.

Gurevich also serves as Guest Lecturer at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where she teaches "Analysis, Insights & Trend Forecasting" to students in the "Masters in Branding" program. She holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Administration from the Marymount Manhattan College in New York City and a Masters in an MA in Brand Strategy/Cultural Analysis from School of Visual Arts.

