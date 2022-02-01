Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 200 Firm, Burr & Forman, to Provide Office Services Support

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Burr & Forman, an Am Law 200 firm. Epiq has previously provided office services support to the firm in their Columbia, South Carolina office. With this expanded partnership, Epiq will now be providing support to the firm's offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville, Raleigh, and Tampa. Services include mailroom, copy support, hospitality, and litigation support services.
"Epiq is thrilled to expand our partnership with a valued client such as Burr & Forman," said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. "As we look towards the future of workforce enablement, Epiq is focused on providing our clients with an integrated service delivery model that drives end-to-end operational strategies and workplace innovation."
"By expanding our partnership with Epiq, our firm will benefit from numerous operational efficiencies firm-wide," said Jim Lowery, Chief Operating Officer, Burr & Forman. "Their holistic approach to office services support and their keen understanding of the future of workforce optimization is a key differentiator of Epiq in the marketplace. By bundling this solution with their eDiscovery expertise and services, we are able to achieve greater efficiencies for both our firm, as well as for our clients."
About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.
About Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions
Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions (GBTS) division serves clients across private, public, and social sectors to drive organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing. Epiq's deep understanding of business operations enables transformation through office services, records management and information governance, administrative services, IT services, document-related workflows, hospitality, reception, and more.
Press Contact
Angela Hoidas
Vice-President, Marketing & Communications
Epiq
Angela.Hoidas@epiqglobal.com
