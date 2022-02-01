ResMed Welcomes Urvashi Tyagi as New Chief Technology Officer

- Tyagi brings over 25 years' IT and leadership experience from ADP, American Express, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM
- Current CTO and SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal now transitions to SaaS full-time
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed RMDRMD)) today announced the appointment of Urvashi Tyagi as chief technology officer (CTO), effective today.
As CTO, Tyagi will lead ResMed's Digital Health Technology team, driving the innovation and adoption of its world-leading cloud-based digital health platforms, as well as investments in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Tyagi has over 25 years' experience in IT and mechanical engineering, user experience, finance, business development, and executive leadership. Before joining ResMed, she was chief technology officer and senior vice president for ADP. She was previously global head of commercial data engineering for American Express, and before that held senior roles at Amazon's Audible business, Microsoft, and IBM.
"Urvashi brings world-class technology and engineering know-how, combined with senior leadership experience from other top fintech and consumer tech companies, that will help ResMed accelerate growth of our digital ecosystem, and achieve our goal of improving the lives of 250 million people in 2025," said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. "Urvashi has seen and developed best practices in technology across multiple industries, and her strong leadership and team development skills will help her infuse those learnings and practices into the market-transforming work we do here at ResMed."
With Tyagi's hire, previous CTO and current SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal now transitions full-time into leading ResMed's SaaS business, which provides software solutions that enable thousands of out-of-hospital care agencies to work more efficiently to deliver personalized care.
"Bobby has done a tremendous job as ResMed's first CTO, starting in that role in 2018," Farrell said. "I'd like to thank Bobby for helping strengthen our Digital Health Technology team with world-class talent and leadership, and I am excited that he can now be laser focused on accelerating growth in our SaaS business, building on the work he did as the COO for Brightree in 2016. ResMed's leadership in software as a service provides market-leading solutions for healthcare providers, whole healthcare systems, and most important, the tens of millions of patients, residents, and seniors who rely on out-of-hospital care every day."
About ResMed
At ResMed RMDRMD)) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.
|For media
Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.6798
news@resmed.com
|For investors
Amy Wakeham
+1 858.836.5000
investorrelations@resmed.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8c8bcd-cc85-4a41-8f68-a9e77c74f7f5
