Introducing RISE Botanicals – a collection of sparkling zero sugar beverages from the creators of Canada's #1 kombucha*

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Botanicals is a collection of zero sugar, better-for-you beverages that are not kombucha. Meticulously designed to deliver delicious, mood-boosting benefits, each flavour is fuelled by superfood plants and mushrooms called adaptogens- known to help the body adapt to everyday stressors.



Small changes make a big difference when it comes to a healthier lifestyle, especially in our day-to-day eating and drinking habits. Whether it is shopping organic or consuming less meat and dairy, a healthier mentality for many Canadians also means choosing better-for-you beverages that are not only without sugar but also contain ingredients designed by nature known to have health benefits.

"We have always been obsessed with making beverages that are not only good for you but that taste great," says Axel Kalbarczyk, CEO, RISE Kombucha. "Adaptogens have been used in traditional and ayurvedic medicine for centuries, we wanted to offer them to consumers in a great tasting beverage that represents our core belief that taste should never be sacrificed for health - ever".

RISE Botanicals is now available at a MSRP of $3.99 at a variety of health food stores across Canada and will launch at mass retailers and grocery chains in February in their home province of Quebec, followed by national distribution by early Spring.

The four core flavours of RISE Botanicals are:

(Renew) Reset. Revive.

Want to get back on your feet and start fresh no matter the time of day? Treat yourself to a bottle of Renew and its rejuvenating blend of coffee and caramel.

Star adaptogens: ashwagandha, holy basil, and ginger.

(Focus) Align Your Mind.

Have a deadline to meet, a project to file or feeling scattered? Take a sip of Focus and enjoy its refreshing taste of mango and orange that will help you concentrate on whatever lies ahead.

Star adaptogens: ashwagandha, reishi, sage, turmeric, and cinnamon.

(Boost) Energize Your Day!

When your brain starts feeling foggy or motivation lags, grab a Boost! Its delicious cocoa and chai taste will bring you energy so you can be on top of whatever lies ahead.

Star adaptogens: cocoa beans, ginger, ashwagandha, holy basil and cinnamon.

(Relax) Chill More. Stress Less.

In need of a well-deserved break? Sip on Relax, a refreshing lime and ginger drink to chill the mood. The calming flavours will help you relax so you can enjoy a moment of calmness.

Star adaptogens: ashwagandha, lemongrass, holy basil, chamomile, and lavender.

For anyone wishing to drink more mindfully in 2022,

RISE Botanicals is here to help you live well and adapt better!

*Source: A.C. Nielsen 52 weeks / Volume ending December 4, 2021

About RISE Kombucha

RISE Kombucha was founded in Montréal in 2008 for the forward-thinking consumer. Known for their fanatical approach in the lab and passion for working with nature, RISE Kombucha created RISE Botanicals, a collection of adaptogenic beverages, in January 2022. RISE Kombucha's commitment is to craft the best tasting beverages prescribed by nature, to nurture and delight the body and the tastebuds.

To learn more about RISE Botanicals go to risebotanicals.ca and follow @risekombucha

on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09dcdb91-5376-4870-90ea-1c33f913f544

For media inquiries and to request hi-res images please contact: Veronique Denis / Zak Communications – veronique@zakcom.ca Florence Ryan / Zak Communications – florence@zakcom.ca