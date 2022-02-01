Global Polyphenol Market Is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polyphenol market generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols and growth in preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products drive the growth of the global polyphenol market. However, complex manufacturing process of polyphenols restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in applications of polyphenols and rise in health consciousness present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a positive impact on the growth of the global polyphenol market, owing to rising adoption of dietary supplements and health care.

Manufacturers are adopting new strategies, product innovation and so on to expand the market even more during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global polyphenol market based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the grape seeds segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the apple segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the flavonoid segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the resveratrol segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

List of companies profiled of the global polyphenol market analyzed in the research include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.

