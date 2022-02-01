Clover Appoints Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global Research and Development

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global Research and Development. Dr. Jackson will work closely with the Company's CEO, Joshua Liang, to accelerate the development of Clover's existing pipeline candidates and nominate new product candidates.



"We are excited to welcome Nick to Clover's leadership team. His extensive experience in leading vaccine and immunotherapeutic research and development will be invaluable as we continue to advance and expand our portfolio of innovative product candidates," stated Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Biopharmaceuticals. "With his deep understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine market, we look forward to working with Nick to complete the regulatory submissions for SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), continue development of SCB-2019 as a universal booster, and pursue the development of next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates utilizing Trimer-Tag™."

"I am honored to join Clover and look forward to helping expand its global R&D capabilities and innovative pipeline of vaccines and oncology therapies. Clover's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), has demonstrated significant vaccine efficacy against variants while achieving a potentially best-in-field safety profile, making it an important tool in the global fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Nicholas Jackson. "In parallel with completing universal booster development and regulatory submissions for SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), I look forward to leading new R&D initiatives across the vaccine and oncology portfolios to further strengthen Clover's pipeline and deliver innovative new product candidates to populations in need."

Dr. Jackson has spent over 22 years in vaccine and immunotherapeutic research and development roles, leading multiple successful global programs in bacterial, viral and non-infectious disease targets. In his most recent role with the Centre for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI), Nicholas was the Head of Vaccine Programs and Technology for Research and Development and also served as the Managing Director of CEPI's China office in Shanghai. Prior to his work at CEPI, Dr. Jackson was Vice President, Head of Global Research for Sanofi Pasteur, responsible for leading vaccine research and early development activities globally. Before Sanofi Pasteur, Nicholas held vaccine and immunotherapeutic development roles at Pfizer, IAVI and GlaxoSmithKline, where he oversaw R&D programs, global clinical trials and collaborations.

Dr. Nicholas Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oxford Brookes University, a Master of Science from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a doctorate from the University of Warwick in the field of viral immunology.

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com

