2022 Payments Summit Agenda Features In-Depth Sessions on Mobile and Contactless Trends, BNPL, Fraud Mitigation, Cryptocurrency and Authentication

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance's 2022 Payments Summit will feature a full agenda of industry-defining topics. Sessions will explore contactless and NFC innovations, buy now, pay later and peer-to-peer transactions. It will also cover cryptocurrency, open payments, advancements in card technology, mobile driver's licenses and authentication, the latest fraud mitigation techniques and so much more. The event will take place alongside the U.S. Payments Forum's Spring Member Meeting.



The Payments Summit will be held February 28 – March 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Little America Hotel. Early registration discounts for the conference end on February 4. For more details and to register, visit the 2022 Payments Summit website.

"This year's Payments Summit boasts one of our most comprehensive presentation lineups, spanning all parts of the evolving payments ecosystem," said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "Our speakers have a strong understanding of the innovations and consumer trends which are critical to the industry's continued growth. The past two years have brought about a surge in contactless advancements and growth in payment inclusivity. Attendees from every facet of the payments space can expect to walk away with valuable consumer and industry perspectives that can be leveraged to build successful business strategies and better payment experiences."

Day one: Keynotes from top industry decision makers

On the first day of the Payments Summit keynote speakers will take to the podium to share insights on the leading developments in payments. Executives from top financial institutions, multinational payment networks, a major banking association and payment platform innovators will address enhancements and future considerations regarding contactless payments, instant payments, request to pay, blockchain, cryptocurrency and open banking, among other topics.

Day two: Exploring emerging technologies and industry gamechangers

The second day of the event will feature two separate educational tracks which delve deep into the emerging technologies and industry gamechangers shaping payments globally. The emerging technologies track features interactive sessions on the Cloud and the payments evolution, NFC, tap to pay innovations, mobility as a service (MaaS), contactless payments in the future of transit and compliance.

The industry gamechangers track will explore nationwide progress in mobile driver's license (mDL) implementation related to payments, mDL's for cardholder authentication, 3DS, machine learning's impact on payments, developments in biometrics and more.

Day three: Examining hot topics and emerging technologies, cont.

On the final day of the Payments Summit the emerging technologies agenda track continues with thought-provoking sessions covering payments in the electric vehicle (EV) space, the 8-digit BIN migration, advancements in card tech, tokenized payment cards, prepaid card innovations, cross border payments, and the nacha validation rule.

Speakers will also lead panels and roundtables on the hot topics at the forefront of the payments market. This educational track highlights buy now, pay later (BNPL), its fraud considerations and financial inclusion. The track also explores the momentum in peer-to-peer payments and IoT payments. To see the full list of topics that will be covered, visit the agenda page on the Payments Summit website.

All payments industry leaders are encouraged to attend. This includes global and domestic payment networks, financial institutions, retailers, processors, mobile wallets providers, FinTech and other payments industry technology and service providers.

Attendees are also invited to join the optional pre-conference outing, "Day on the Slopes: An Opportunity to Ski and Network," being held February 27. Registration details and fees can be found on the Payments Summit website.

For continuing updates on the Payments Summit and related topics, follow Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn, @SecureTechOrg on Twitter and use #PaymentsSummit to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance's mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment. For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

CONTACT:

Mike Smith

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

msmith@montner.com