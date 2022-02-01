Synthesio, an Ipsos company, appoints Heath Podvesker as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Synthesio, the most awarded AI-enabled consumer intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Heath Podvesker as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



After a remarkable year at Synthesio in 2021, with new industry awards, client wins, and exciting new product functionality, Podvesker is the perfect addition to help the firm continue its momentum and achieve its growth objectives in 2022 and beyond. Mr. Podvesker is both an experienced Martech and data expert and a growth-focused leader, with international experience in revenue management, building data and insights products, operations, and consulting.

"I am thrilled to welcome Heath to the Ipsos team. His experience and areas of expertise will be critical to helping us scale the Synthesio, and develop new opportunities within the Ipsos ecosystem. This is truly the year of AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence (AICI), and as the recognized leader in AICI, Synthesio is poised to take off with Heath's guidance. I am looking forward to supporting Heath in his new exciting role," said Leendert de Voogd, Ipsos Global Service Line Leader, Social Intelligence Analytics.



Before joining Synthesio, Mr. Podvesker previously was General Manager for the US at Averity, and Chief Revenue Officer at Ekimetrics. He has also held senior roles at a number of top consulting firms and data analytics organizations including MarketShare/Neustar.



As CEO, he will be the driving force behind Synthesio's strategic focus on helping consumer insights, marketing, and innovation leaders get closer to their customers by applying the next generation of consumer insights services, data science, and technologies that only Synthesio offers.

"I'm thrilled to join the Synthesio team at this critical stage of the company's transformation from a social listening pioneer to market-recognized AICI leader. We have leading technology, a market that is hungry for new approaches, and a very talented group of people," Mr. Podvesker said. "Synthesio and Ipsos have built a world-class consumer intelligence offering thanks to Ipsos' global research capabilities, our unique insights services and frameworks, Synthesio's platform, and our remarkable customers. I'm very excited about Synthesio's future and continuing to deliver excellence and innovation to our customers."

About Synthesio

Synthesio, an Ipsos company, is a global leader in AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence. Our hybrid offering provides companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our AICI platform, powered by the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and fully leverages Ipsos' award-winning analytical frameworks. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.

Want to know more about our solution, and what top brands are doing to spot trends and stay one step ahead of the market? Request a demo with our team now!

Press contact: Aurore Legentil alegentil@synthesio.com