Diamond Sofa Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary at the 2022 Las Vegas Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY ("Nova LifeStyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, participated at the Winter Edition of Las Vegas Market, January 23 to 27.



Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Its diverse product offerings allow for cross category commerce among these industries.

2022 signals Diamond Sofa's 30th year in the home furnishings industry as the company launched its initial campaign. In celebration of this unique milestone, Diamond Sofa visualized the event as the opportune launching point for its 30th Anniversary Collection and new 112-page product catalog featuring engaging new introductions including the Muse collection - an upholstery group utilizing performance fabric, a first in the Company's history.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, "As the industry comes together again, we are excited to be part of such a large industry wide event and to celebrate the launch of our Anniversary Collection. Our layout was designed to creatively display a more extensive product offering that created a more impactful merchandising experience for customers by presenting cohesive collections, giving our customers a better shopping experience and saving them valuable time at market."

Diamond Sofa's showroom was located at the IMC's World Market Center, engaged a wide ranging and international group of industry buyers including major US retailers professionals in the design and home staging trade. Diamond Sofa is well positioned with exciting, ready-to-ship inventory availability to meet the demands of an industry continually beleaguered by pandemic era supply chain frustrations.

There were new and loyal return customers like Cort Rental (Berkshire Hathaway Company) at our showroom in the Las Vegas market. Diamond Sofa will exhibit its products at three additional furniture Markets throughout 2022, including the Spring edition of High Point Market taking place from April 2 to 6.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle's product lines include Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

