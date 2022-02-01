Healixa Appoints Richard Alloway II to its Advisory Board

Manhattan, NY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. EMOR ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Richard Alloway II will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company's commitment to supporting truly sustainable communities through ethically engineered technologies.



Richard Alloway II is an American politician and lawyer. He is a former Republican member of the Pennsylvania State Senate. Mr. Alloway was first elected in 2008 to serve as the State Senator for the 33rd District, and was subsequently re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Mr. Alloway became the Republican Caucus secretary in 2014, and was chosen again for the position in 2016 and 2018. In January 2019 Mr. Alloway resigned from the Senate explaining that he would like to return to private practice and work with technology companies that will positively effect community sustainability. Mr. Alloway attended Shippensburg University and then Widener University Commonwealth Law School and he subsequently served as a magisterial district judge before becoming a State Senator.



"The appointment of Richard Alloway as a strategic advisor is an important addition to our Company," commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Healixa. "Richard understands the impact our technologies will have in supporting truly sustainable communities. His insight into how to help the State of Pennsylvania bring the benefits of these technologies to local communities has already proven invaluable."



Mr. Alloway commented, "Healixa's approach to helping create sustainable communities through ethically engineered products and services is refreshing! I look forward to advising Healixa as to the best way to bring these very important technologies to multiple state and local governments. Our focus right now is the great State of Pennsylvania."



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Healixa, Inc. Contact

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com

Kealy Altman

VP of Marketing, Advertising & Social Media

561-251-2966

kealy@healixa.com



Investor Relations Contact

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President & CEO

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: 646-893-5835









