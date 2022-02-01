Duck Creek Invites Insurance SaaS Technology Innovation Through Its First Ecosystem "Hatch-a-thon"

Boston, MA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies DCT, a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces today a call for entries to participate in the company's first ecosystem hack-a-thon, aptly named, "Duck Creek Hatch-a-thon." The event will occur during the company's annual Formation user conference, scheduled in Orlando, Florida March 6-8, 2022.

Duck Creek invites Hatch-a-thon participation from the company's current partner and customer relationships, to bring forward new and innovative ideas that advance on-demand, cloud and software-as-a-service technology solutions to rapidly improve insurance carriers' core technology systems, as well as unique concepts that address insurance carrier operational pain points.

Designed as a 36-hour innovation marathon, Duck Creek is bringing together its developer community to upskill, build amazing solutions and hatch new ideas that will further advance technology for the P&C insurance industry. Submissions should focus on:

Accelerating speed-to-market activities and initiatives for insurance carriers

Maximizing operational efficiency across insurance operations

Optimizing user experience – this includes all individuals across the end-to-end insurance landscape, from carriers and producers to third parties and policyholders.

"For many years, Duck Creek has encouraged our internal development teams to push innovation in technology to new levels," said Quinn Easterbrook, Chief Enterprise Architect of Duck Creek Technologies. "We are coming off one of our most exciting internal Hatch-a-thons ever, having developed and created capabilities that will serve our customers and products through these great internal ideas. As insurance carriers seek to harness transformative technology to improve efficiency, compliance, distribution management, claims management and so many other aspects of insurance, we are excited to open our Hatch-a-thon concept to existing customers and our partner ecosystem to further shape the benefits and innovation we have developed internally."

Duck Creek launched its "Innovation Anywhere" initiative in 2019 to align the company's global strategic "top-down" company investments with "bottom-up" innovation recommendations from across Duck Creek's global teams. That same year, Duck Creek began sponsoring its Hatch-a-thon to encourage cross-functional teams to "hatch" new and innovative ideas. Now, as the company moves into the fourth year of its Innovation Anywhere initiative, the Hatch-a-thon expands to capture external ideas from across Duck Creek's customer and partner ecosystem.

For more information and to participate in the Duck Creek Hatch-a-thon, please review the company's submission details. The deadline for entries is Friday, February 4, 2022.

