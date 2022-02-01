eMagin Corporation Showcases WUXGA dPd™ OLED Microdisplay in AR Headsets

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the "Company," EMAN, a leader in the development, design and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, announced the first public demonstration of the Company's flagship Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) technology on a widescreen ultra-extended graphics array (WUXGA) (1920x1200 pixels) OLED microdisplay that reached over 10,000 candela per square meter (cd/m2) of maximum luminance in full color, which was showcased in customer monocular and binocular augmented reality (AR) headsets at the 2021 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in December.



"Since unveiling the world's brightest full-color OLED microdisplay to industry analysts in October, we have made continued progress towards the expected commercialization of our dPd technology in 2023 and have been giving customers the opportunity to experience this new technology firsthand," said eMagin CEO Andrew G. Sculley. "We received very positive feedback at the I/ITSEC conference, particularly regarding the microdisplay's performance in high-ambient light settings and for its fast response time, which eliminates the motion blur associated with LCD technology.

"Power efficiency at high luminance levels is absolutely essential for next-generation AR/VR applications, and eMagin has always been a leader in this area. The simple fact is that our dPd-based, full-color OLEDs are more power efficient at any brightness level, which paves the way for dPd technology to ultimately replace current full-color OLED technologies aimed at metaverse applications."

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

