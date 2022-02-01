Forescout Acquires CyberMDX to Expand Healthcare Cybersecurity Focus

Acquisition further strengthens Forescout's industry-leading IT, IoT and operational technology (OT) device coverage with Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) expertise

Together, Forescout and CyberMDX deliver a comprehensive solution to secure the healthcare industry against increasing cybersecurity threats and risks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, the leader in Active Defense for the Enterprise of Things, today announced its acquisition of CyberMDX, a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks. The acquisition further strengthens Forescout's position as the industry leader in out-of-the-box support for the broadest set of connected device types across IT, IoT, OT and IoMT devices.

"Forescout is seeing rapid growth in healthcare, a market the company has always focused attention on from a technology and sales perspective," said Wael Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Forescout. "Cybersecurity for IoMT, much like cybersecurity for OT devices, requires specific expertise and technologies. We are pleased to have the CyberMDX team join Forescout as we continue delivering new capabilities on our market-leading platform and grow our R&D center."

Forescout is recognized by many of the world's largest organizations as the leader in device visibility and control, ensuring customers can see all the devices connected to their networks, continuously and in real-time, and then take automated action to mitigate risks. CyberMDX offers a leading solution for visibility and risk management of IoMT devices. Together, Forescout and CyberMDX have a powerful platform that delivers an easy-to-use, scalable and agentless approach to device visibility, classification, threat detection and incident response focused on IoMT devices to better serve healthcare organizations.

"CyberMDX enables hospitals to provide quality care by securing and protecting the systems and devices they rely on every day to treat patients and save lives," said Amir Magner, President and Co-Founder of CyberMDX. "We are thrilled to join the Forescout team where our innovation can continue to make a profound difference to healthcare organizations around the world."

Broad coverage across all device types is essential as larger organizations, such as healthcare, almost always have a wide variety of device types, including IT and a rapidly expanding number of IoT devices, in addition to IoMT and OT devices. In 2018, Forescout acquired Security Matters, a leading providing of solutions for visibility and risk management for OT systems, which are also known as industrial control systems (ICS). Forescout has the largest number of deployments of OT infrastructure protection solutions globally, with major deployments in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy and utilities. Forrester recently recognized Forescout in its inaugural Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions Wave, 2021 as the top vendor for market presence for product revenue, total number of customers and deal size. CyberMDX, which was recognized as a Medical Device Security Solution Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Connected Medical Device Security, Q2 2020, further demonstrates Forescout's commitment to providing organizations with the most comprehensive solution across all device types.

Recently, Forescout announced that its platform discovered 66% more devices than originally expected at the University Health Network (UHN), a group of four hospitals in Toronto, Canada that includes The Toronto General Hospital, which Newsweek ranked in 2021 as the 4th best hospital in the world. Among many benefits, UHN is leveraging the Forescout platform to "deal with the exponential increase in the number of IoT devices and ever-increasing volume of sophisticated threats, including ransomware," according to Kashif Parvaiz, Chief Information Security Officer, at UHN. With the addition of CyberMDX's solution, Forescout customers will be able to gain deeper visibility and risk management of their IoMT and medical devices.

Over the past 20 years, Forescout has built unique strength in device intelligence and network fabric technology for device discovery and classification. The company's Device Cloud database contains over 15 million device fingerprints and ensures Forescout's customers automatically receive highly specific, out-of-the-box device classification capabilities from the Forescout platform for millions of different types of devices.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT, OT and IoMT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don't just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured.

