POINT Biopharma Provides Update on Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Late-Stage Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT (the "Company" or "POINT"), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced business progress updates, including the completion of its Indianapolis, Indiana production facility, as well as the scheduled presentation of dosimetry data from the lead-in cohort of the Company's Phase 3 trial in mCRPC at the 2022 SNMMI Mid-Winter & ACNM Annual Meeting, taking place February 25-27, 2022.

"With our facility now operational, POINT is one of the only pharmaceutical companies globally positioned to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals on a commercial scale," said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. "Our team's significant experience and expertise in the development of radiopharmaceuticals is highlighted by the consistency and speed of our execution of the SPLASH trial. These unique core strengths position POINT to be a leader in this burgeoning modality."

Manufacturing: Indianapolis, Indiana manufacturing facility began production of PNT2002 to support the SPLASH trial

POINT's Indianapolis manufacturing facility opened in October 2021, the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to add the facility to the Company's supply chain for the SPLASH trial occurred in December 2021, and production of no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (Lu-177) PNT2002 clinical trial product commenced in January 2022. The 80,000 sq ft facility is licensed for alpha and beta emitting isotopes, and contains dedicated space for commercial-scale manufacturing. A virtual tour of the facility is accessible at https://manufacturing.pointbiopharma.com/.

PNT2002: Dosimetry data from the SPLASH trial will be presented at SNMMI; the randomization phase is currently enrolling approximately 400 patients in both US and Canada (European and UK enrollment to commence in 1Q2022)

At the upcoming 2022 SNMMI Mid-Winter & ACNM Annual Meeting on February 25-27, 2022, data from the 27-patient safety and dosimetry lead-in cohort for the Company's Phase 3 SPLASH trial (NCT04647526) evaluating PNT2002 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) will be presented. The abstract will be made public on the first day of the conference. The treatment regimen for the lead-in cohort is the same as being investigated in the randomization part of the trial.

There are 21 sites currently enrolling in North America. Site activations throughout Europe and the UK are ongoing, and all sites are expected to be open by 2Q2022. The Company continues to expect to report top line data from SPLASH mid-2023.

The target indication, treatment of patients with PSMA avid mCRPC who have progressed following treatment with androgen receptor-axis-targeted (ARAT) therapy, represents a patient population of approximately 36,000 per year in the US.

PNT2003: Results of regulatory discussions regarding pathway expected by end of 1Q2022

POINT is currently assessing the regulatory pathways for PNT2003 based on feedback and ongoing discussions with regulatory authorities. PNT2003 targets somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). PNT2003's use of n.c.a. Lu-177 enables it to be administered in outpatient clinics without the need for the clinic to maintain costly dedicated waste streams, providing a unique advantage over the currently approved radiopharmaceutical product for the GEP-NETs indication. The Company is evaluating the following pathways:

An ANDA for GEP NETs (includes neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas and the fore-, mid- and hindgut); An NDA for non-GEP NETs (includes neuroendocrine tumors of the lung, thyroid, adrenal, ovary, kidney, pituitary, and unknown origin).

Medical isotope supply: Will receive actinium-225 (Ac-225) in 2022 from the US Department of Energy Isotope Program1 to support early-stage pipeline; in-house manufacturing of n.c.a. Lu-177 remains on track for launch in 2023.

POINT will use Ac-225 to help drive ongoing studies to support transition of its early-stage pipeline to the clinic in 2023. DOE supply will supplement the anticipated supplies of Ac-225 from TerraPower, NorthStar Medical, and Ionetix – all expected in the medium term. This positions POINT with redundant Ac-225 supply from partners with access to rare thorium-229 and radium-226 inputs.

Along with 3rd party supply partnerships, POINT's internal n.c.a. Lu-177 production capability will be the backbone of the company's clinical and commercial production and provides supply chain redundancy. To accelerate the Company's in-house n.c.a. Lu-177 production program, POINT recently announced both a long-term supply agreement with Kinectrics for ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) which is the input material for creating n.c.a. Lu-177 in October 2021, and a technology license agreement with SCK CEN (Belgian Nuclear Research Center) for Lu-177 purification technology in November 2021. In addition, the Company has secured access to neutron irradiation through SCK CEN at the BR-2 reactor, as well as other reactors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radio-pharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 and lutetium-177. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.'s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com/.

