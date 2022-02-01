Acer Therapeutics to Participate in 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER, a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer's management team will virtually participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 14-17, 2022.
|Format:
|On-demand recorded corporate presentation and one-on-one virtual meetings
|Dates:
|February 14-17, 2022
|Presentation:
|https://www.acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/
About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer's pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer's product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. In March 2021, Acer entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Relief for development and commercialization of ACER-001. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.
Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
Ph: 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Ph: 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com
