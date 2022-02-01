Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Provides Insights on the Workforce Management Market

Claymont, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., GSPT provides insights on the Workforce Management (WFM) market.



Today, most office tasks are performed in a clockwork manner, requiring executives and other employees to use their decision-making faculties even for routine administrative work. This has resulted in declining productivity of the workforce, necessitating solutions to optimize management of the workforce in companies. WFM solutions were created to increase efficiency and productivity of employees. WFM software allows staff members to program their schedules and make user engagement easier and more convenient. The incorporation of such innovations by end-users in various sectors is expected to lead new workforce management market trends in the foreseeable future.

Management's review of the WFM market supports continuing double digit growth annually through 2026, with market valuations reaching new heights.

Our subsidiary, Enigmai, has developed a state-of-the-art WFM solution, the Enigmai Business Suite ("EBS"). The EBS system is ready for clients' current and future needs across different verticals. The Enigmai EBS system is already fully operational and has received great reviews from both current clients and potential clients who are looking to upgrade their existing systems.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, commented, "Enigmai is positioning itself as a high-end solution provider in the WFM industry. GSPT is committed to bringing value to Enigmai. We will continue to invest in further upgrades to their EBS solution so they can provide the highest level of support for their clients. With the growing need for WFM systems, Enigmai is poised to take on new clients in different markets."

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day's HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management's extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

