Autism Science Foundation's 9th Annual Day of Learning Will Highlight Research Priorities and Leisure Activities

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research, today announces that registration is open for its annual "Day of Learning," which will take place on March 30. Now in its 9th year, this popular TED-style science conference will once again feature informative talks from leading researchers, clinicians and service providers who will discuss important trends and topics in autism research. The afternoon talks will examine ways to improve quality of life for people with autism by reviewing new data measuring the impact of common leisure activities.

This year's "Day of Learning" will be held in a hybrid format for the first time, offering participants the opportunity to attend in person at the New York Athletic Club or online from across the globe. Tickets for the in-person event will be limited due to social distancing restrictions. All in-person attendees must be masked and fully vaccinated.

Register for this year's Day of Learning here.

Each TED-style talk will be a thoughtful 15-minute distillation of a critical issue in autism. Here is the full list of speakers and topics:

Dr. Susan Daniels, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee: Shaping New Federal Priorities for Autism Research, Services and Policy

Dr. Matthew Maenner, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Behind the Numbers: What Do the New CDC Autism Data Mean?"

Dr. Brigitta Gundersen, Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative: Understanding the Biological Bases for Sex Differences: Novel Research Approaches

Dr. Amy Wetherby, Autism Institute, Florida State University: Using Mobile Technology to Help Families Detect Autism Earlier and Improve Outcomes

Dr. Zoe Hawks, Harvard Medical School: Measuring the Impact of Leisure Activities on Quality of Life in Autism: What Do the Data Show?

Richard Spurling, ACEing Autism: Building Skills Through Tennis: ACEing Autism

Tommy Bak, College Student and Musician: How Music Has Enriched My Life

"We are incredibly proud to host this year's Day of Learning in a hybrid format , which allows for the networking between scientists and stakeholders that our attendees relish, while also enabling global participation," said Alison Singer, President and Co-Founder of ASF. "While the format has changed, what has not is our lineup of distinguished speakers who will discuss the issues that are most important to the families we serve."

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

